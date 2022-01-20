Novak Djokovic holds 80% stake in biotech company aiming to develop COVID-19 cure: Report

Novak Djokovic made the news once again on Wednesday, albeit for reasons unrelated to tennis. According to reports, the Serb purchased an 80% stake in QuantBioRes, a Danish biotech firm looking to develop a medical treatment against COVID-19.

Ivan Loncarevic, the company's CEO, revealed that the investment was made by the 20-time Major winner and his wife Jelena two years ago. The amount Djokovic invested was not disclosed by Loncarevic.

Reuters @Reuters Novak Djokovic has purchased 80% of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, aiming to develop a medical treatment against COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters reut.rs/3rzUZkq Novak Djokovic has purchased 80% of Danish biotech firm QuantBioRes, aiming to develop a medical treatment against COVID-19, the company's chief executive told Reuters reut.rs/3rzUZkq https://t.co/XrOzknZmHL

Reuters @Reuters QuantBioRes CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, says the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to reveal the amount reut.rs/3FDhMAR QuantBioRes CEO Ivan Loncarevic, who describes himself as an entrepreneur, says the investment was made in June 2020 but declined to reveal the amount reut.rs/3FDhMAR https://t.co/eVjTn1Aq8v

According to its website, QuantBioRes is a Danish medical technology company using “Resonant Recognition Model” technology to develop non-vaccine COVID-19 treatments.

On June 3, 2020, Djokovic (40.8% ownership) and his wife (39.2%) started this company with Anthony Charles Slingsby (20%). It appears to be run by Ivan Loncarevic, a Danish inventor of battery management systems.

The reports are not surprising given Djokovic's vaccine hesitancy, which cost him the chance to defend his Australian Open title this year. The World No. 1's visa was canceled by the Australian Minister for Immigration last week and he was deported from Melbourne.

A history of Novak Djokovic's relationship with science

Djokovic has not endorsed vaccines at any point of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Serb, however, has not voiced his opinion against them either, instead claiming that an individual should have "an option to choose what's best for their body."

For what it's worth though, the World No. 1 has made many dubious claims that go against logic. Not long ago, the Serb claimed in an Instagram live event that "scientists have proven that molecules in water react to our emotions".

He also gave up gluten after apparently being diagnosed with celiac disease by a nutritionist who pressed a piece of bread against his stomach. In an interview with Jay Shetty, Djokovic said reiki healers and spiritual teachers allow people to "have internal conversations with ourselves".

The World No. 1 has also reportedly paid visits to Visoko in Bosnia after being told that man-made structures in the region have healing powers.

