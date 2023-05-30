Novak Djokovic has hailed Nikola Jokic as the best NBA player right now.

Jokic played a significant role in Denver Nuggets' victory against Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NGA playoffs, scoring 30 points and providing 13 assists. He helped his team advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in their history thanks to the 113-111 victory over the Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

Speaking in an interview at the French Open, Djokovic admitted to having watched some highlights of Jokic's performances, including some in which he backpedals and shoots past LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The World No. 3 praised compatriot Jokic and called him an MVP.

“I actually watched him half an hour ago on the NBA's Instagram page. They have posted some shots that he makes with one foot going backward over A.D. and LeBron. It’s incredible, and he’s the M.V.P. for me,” he said Djokovic speaking on Tennis Channel.

Djokovic stated that no other basketball player can play like Jokic at the moment. He also called him "the pride of Serbia" and hoped that he would win his first NBA championship ring this season.

“I don’t think anyone can do what he is doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world. I cheer for him greatly. He’s an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia. We are so proud of him and hope he can win his first championship ring soon,” he added.

Novak Djokovic hopes to watch Nikola Jokic play live

Novak Djokovic stated that he was a fan of basketball and that Serbia, as a country, loved the sport. He even stated that he was quite good at the game.

Djokovic, however, believes that his country has never produced a player as good as Nikola Jokic. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also expressed his desire to watch his compatriot play live one day.

“I’m a basketball fan, Serbia is a basketball nation. We pride ourselves that we are quite good at basketball. But we never had someone as successful in NBA as he is. So kudos to him. Hopefully, I can watch him play live one day,” he confessed.

Djokovic is currently in action at the 2023 French Open, where he has made it to the second round after defeating Grand Slam debutant Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(1) on Monday, April 29.

