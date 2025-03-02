"Novak Djokovic came of age in worst time, a desperate life" - Father Srdjan gets emotional recalling Serb's struggles growing up amid war

Novak Djokovic's father recently uncovered the struggles the legend encountered during his early career. The ATP legend was recently honored with the "Best Athlete of 2024" by the Association of Sports Journalists of Serbia. While receiving the honor, the 24-time Grand Slam champion's father turned emotional and talked about how things were financially hard to navigate during his son's childhood.

Ad

Djokovic's early tennis career unfolded in the backdrop of a tumultuous Serbia in the 1990s. The Serb began playing tennis when he was just four. During his early years, Serbia faced notable economic challenges, including hyperinflation and international sanctions. This majorly tampered with the country's financial stability. However, his family invested in him with his father taking on high-interest loans to fund his training.

Djokovic's father reflected upon the difficult times while receiving the honor in Serbia on behalf of his son. Along with addressing the troubles, Srdjan also applauded his son's determination which helped him tackle unfavorable conditions.

Ad

Trending

"He came of age in the worst time of sanctions and bombing, a desperate life and a salary of a few marks, borrowing money with an interest rate of 10-15 percent per month. He remained what he was at the age of six. Back then, we knew when he slept, what he ate, what he would get in math... Nothing was easy, but he turned all the adversity into a positive. He is an incredible child, he will now turn 38 in May," he was quoted as saying by Danas.rs.

Ad

The NATO bombings during the Kosovo War in the late 1990s forced Djokovic to adapt amid adverse conditions. While Djokovic has addressed the issues many times, his father's recent statement paints the complete picture of the odds stacked against him during his childhood.

Novak Djokovic narrates the haunting situation that he witnessed during his childhood

Novak Djokovic at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Round Of 32 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently remembered one of the most terrifying phases he experienced during childhood. The Serbian star was vocal about how the war in Serbia not only led to a massive loss of lives but also instilled a constant sense of fear that people lived with day and night.

Ad

During an interview with La Nacion, Djokovic admitted to being in a constant sense of fear while things turned violent in his nation.

"It’s terrible. The worst thing anyone can experience," Djokovic told La Nacion. "The fear of the unknown, not knowing if the next bomb will fall on you. We didn’t know what was going to happen, and we cried every night. My mother hit her head against the radiator in the dark and passed out. There we were at 3am, my father with his unconscious wife and my brothers and I – aged 12, 8 and 4 – crying. Panic was everywhere."

While his father received the honor in Serbia, Djokovic is currently preparing to make a comeback at the Indian Wells. His campaign in Melbourne was halted because of a serious leg injury during the semifinal showdown against Alexander Zverev.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis