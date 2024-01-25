Novak Djokovic and Zheng Qinwen are both unbeaten at the 2024 Australian Open so far, with the Serb into the men's singles semifinals and the Chinese into the women's singles final.

On Tuesday, Djokovic defeated Taylor Fritz in four sets in the quarterfinals, while Zheng took down Anna Kalinskaya the following day in the same stage. The 24-time Grand Slam champion was allowed a couple of days rest, with his semifinal clash and Jannik Sinner scheduled on Friday. Zheng, however, had to return to court on Thursday, where she beat Dayana Yastremska to reach the summit clash.

Zheng, who has made no secret of her admiration for the World No. 1, has found the time to interact with the World No. 1 already at the Australian Open this fortnight. In one clip that surfaced on social media, the duo were seen exchanging a high-five and having a short interaction.

At her press conference on Wednesday, Zheng divulged details of the interaction, stating that she was surprised by how "chill" the 36-year-old was before his match, even approaching her and saying hi.

By contrast, the Chinese highlighted how she would never talk to anyone on the day of her match -- a habit she wishes to correct soon so that she could become more like her idol.

"That talks is really fast, honestly. I talk with him, you know, before his match. You know, he [came] to say hi to me, so chill. Looks like he doesn't have a match. Because me, before the match, I'm really focused and I don't want to talk with no one," Zheng Qinwen said.

"I really want to learn that chill from the top players, because I think that is what I miss, yeah. I mean, was really nice conversation with Novak yesterday," she added.

"I believe on the destiny" - Zheng Qinwen on reaching Australian Open final 10 years after compatriot Li Na made history

2024 Australian Open - Day 12

At the 2014 Australian Open, Li Na made history by becoming the first Asian winner in the tournament's history, beating Dominika Cibulkova in the final. Now, exactly 10 years later, Zheng Qinwen has the chance to become the second, with only defending champion and World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka standing in her way.

Speaking at her press conference after the semifinal win over Dayana Yastremska, Zheng was asked if she thought it was "destiny" in action, to which the 21-year-old jokingly responded that she believed in destiny as long as things went her way.

"I believe on the destiny. Yes, I do. Yeah, like you say, but, you know, I try to don't let other things affect me even if destiny. You know, when everything is working well, I believe on the destiny. But if the destiny doesn't go on my side, I don't believe that at all. Only depends where destiny goes," Zheng said with a smile.

