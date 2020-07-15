Novak Djokovic can do damage control through his ATP Council presidency: Jurgen Melzer

Novak Djokovic has suffered a serious crisis of faith among his colleagues on the tour after the Adria Tour disaster. The event was set to take place across the Balkans region over a month, but it came to an abrupt end when Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Djokovic himself tested positive for COVID-19.

Many slaughtered the Serb in the media for his lack of responsibility as host and World No. 1. And some have even called for his resignation from the post of ATP Player Council president, a position he has held since 2016.

World No. 35 doubles player Jurgen Melzer, however, believes that the work Novak Djokovic has done so far, and what he can do going forward, would be enough to make amends for the Adria Tour debacle.

¿Tiene realmente tiempo Djokovic para ser presidente del Consejo de Jugadores?



Lo analizamos en Tennis Legends con Jürgen Melzer pic.twitter.com/JvjJzPxUcM — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) July 1, 2020

Novak Djokovic is involved in the decisions and makes an impact for the players as president: Melzer

During an appearance on the Tennis Legends podcast with Eurosport, the German doubles player explained how tough the job that Djokovic has undertaken is.

"It is a very difficult task to be World No. 1 and president of the players' council," said Melzer. "So once you are the president I think it's your responsibility to be ever-present and make it better for the players."

Melzer then went on to vouch for the Serb's work as president, which he has shouldered with full commitment despite being the World No. 1. The Austrian reiterated that despite having missed some player calls recently, Novak Djokovic has done his best to address the concerns of the players.

"As World No. 1, he has the biggest voice and it has been challenging for him. Especially missing a couple of calls recently. But that does not mean he is not involved," said the World No. 35. "He has been up to date all the time."

Melzer then addressed the big issue that everyone's been talking about - the ill-fated Adria Tour. The Austrian believes Novak Djokovic has realized the error of his ways, and that he can use the lessons he has learned to make a positive impact on the tour going forward.

"Did he do us a favour (by hosting the Adria Tour)? Of course not. You do not have to be a professor to say that that was not good for tennis. But, I think he knows the mistake he made now," Melzer said.

"Coming back to if he is involved in the decisions and does he make an impact concerning the players' council? Yes, he does," the Austrian concluded.