Novak Djokovic's failed overhead shot during his Indian Wells second-round clash attracted a lot of attention from fans. The Serb faced Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of the Masters 1000 event and won 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 to reach the third round.

Djokovic had a moment during the third game of the second set when he tried to hit an overhead smash in response to Vukic's lob. However, his shot only hit the net and the Aussie won the point, thus managing to save a break point.

The world No. 1's failed overhead shot received many hilarious reactions from fans, with one jokingly saying that Djokovic could beat Roger Federer in his prime while being match points down but couldn't perfect the smash.

"Man can defeat the greatest ever in his prime in a semis in the biggest stadium when he is just a 23 year lad being match points down. Man can repeat the same s**t in the next year again fending off the whole crowd. And he can defeat the whole crowd being mentally strong in the finals playing in the opponent's most successful tournament. But perfecting the..smash..?.SORRY..FALSE," the fan commented on Reddit.

One fan said that it was "amazing" how someone like Djokovic could sometimes "forget how his own body functioned"

"It’s amazing how one of the most technically perfect sports professionals of all time can sometimes looks like he completely forgets how his own body functions," the fan's comment read.

Another fan said:

"He really needs to see someone about this."

Here are some more fan reactions:

Novak Djokovic on the importance of a competitive match on Indian Wells return

Novak Djokovic in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Speaking after his match, Novak Djokovic was asked about the importance of having a competitive fixture as his tournament opener.

The Serb responded by saying that it was very important to have a competitive match at the start and admitted that he was getting a little worried at one point.

"Well, it was very important. Obviously at one point I was, you know, abit worried because I lost a set, and then in beginning of third it was kind of going toe to toe. But I thought, you know, the chances will come, you know, as I, you know, stay in the match and try to raise the level of tennis," Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old also praised Vukic for his performance, mentioning the Aussie's serve and forehand.

"I have to, you know, give him credit because he stepped it up. He served well, ripping forehands towards the end of the second, beginning of the third, and was just deservedly still in the match," Djokovic said.

"Could I have done some things better? Yeah, of course I could. But, you know, hopefully the rust is a bit, you know, off or at least a bit less rust that I'm feeling for the next match, and the continuation of this tournament," he added.

Djokovic will next take on Luca Nardi in the third round in Indian Wells. It will be the first meeting between the two players and the winner of the match will face either 14th seed Ugo Humbert or 17th seed Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 tournament.

