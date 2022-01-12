"Novak Djokovic can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him" - Andrew Castle

Tennis commentator and former player Andrew Castle recently claimed he "wouldn't be surprised" if Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open following his visa saga. Castle believes the World No. 1 can sometimes perform "even better" when he is facing opposition from the people around him.

Djokovic is expected to compete in Melbourne after winning a court case to quash the Australian Border Force's decision to cancel his visa. However, the Serb's visa could be revoked again by Australia's Minister of Immigration Alex Hawke, who has the discretion to exercise the "personal power" of cancelation.

In an interview with Sky Sports on Tuesday, Andrew Castle gave his reasons for why Novak Djokovic can win the Melbourne Grand Slam for a 10th time if he plays.

"I wouldn't be surprised [if he won the tournament]," Castle said. "He's such a stubborn and hard-working guy on court, if he gets this exemption and if the Australian government don't supersede the court, I would say that he's going to tee it up and play."

The BBC commentator further claimed Djokovic's stubbornness is a trait that could help him in these circumstances, while also arguing that adversity can inspire the Serb to play his best tennis.

"If he can get through two, three, four rounds, and play his way into the tournament - we know how good he is - I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him into the second week of this Grand Slam once again, because he is so stubborn and so good," Castle continued. "When it's time, and the bell rings, he'll be ready to compete."

"Sometimes Novak can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him," he added.

Djokovic was detained after arriving in Australia on Thursday, despite having been told earlier that he had exemption permission to enter the country. All players competing at the 2022 Australian Open are required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine, unless they have been granted a medical exemption.

Djokovic was released from detention following the court ruling, and he practiced at Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. The Australian Open begins on 17 January.

Novak Djokovic's medical exemption announcement was "unsubtle, tone deaf and a PR disaster": Andrew Castle

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Andrew Castle also thinks Novak Djokovic will receive a negative reception from the Australian Open crowd due to the COVID-19 sitauation in the country.

"When it comes to the crowd reaction, I suspect they'll boo him roundly when he comes out on court and I think the whole thing will turn into a massive pantomime," Castle said. "But let's make no mistake, Covid is not to be fooled with, Omicron is not to be fooled with, but the Australians, many of them are absolutely terrified."

The former World No. 80 then criticized Djokovic's decision to reveal on social media that he had been given an exemption. Castle even suggested that the announcement might have been partly responsible for the visa fiasco.

"They're undergoing a huge wave over there and this is a man who, waving his medical exemption around, said 'I'm on my way down'," Castle added. "It was unsubtle, it was tone deaf and it was a PR disaster for him, kind of igniting this whole debate and, who knows, might have influenced the action of the government as well. He can stand on his own two feet. But he can expect a tough reaction."

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! https://t.co/e688iSO2d4

