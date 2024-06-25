"Novak Djokovic's chasing ghosts as far as record books" - Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard weigh in on Serb's prospects at Majors

Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick recently discussed whether Novak Djokovic has a plausible chance of adding more titles to his Majors tally. The Canadian feels that the Serb is still in the mix as far as top contenders go. And while the American agreed with her, he did assert that the 24-time Major winner will have to be wary moving forward.

Djokovic has endured his worst season on the ATP Tour this year since becoming a top player in 2007. The 37-year-old has failed to go past the semifinals of a tournament and also relinquished his World No. 1 position to Jannik Sinner recently.

During his fourth-round match at the French Open, Novak Djokovic tore the medial meniscus in his right knee. Although the Serb was able to get through the match, he withdrew ahead of his last-eight encounter against Casper Ruud.

The 24-time Major winner has since undergone a successful knee surgery. That said, it remains to be seen whether he is in good enough shape to play at Wimbledon. Against that background, Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick appeared on the "Tennis Channel Live" podcast to give their thoughts on his prospects at the Major tournaments.

Bouchard insisted that Novak Djokovic can win at least two more Grand Slam titles, provided he maintains an optimum level of fitness.

"I think he can get two more, and I don’t think there’s ever gonna be the lack of motivation because we see that from him right now," Eugenie Bouchard said on TC Live (via Tennis365). "It’s all about the health, if he can be healthy enough to string together those seven matches over two weeks."

Roddick, a former US Open champion, agreed with the 30-year-old. He also said that Djokovic should have little to no trouble adding to his Majors tally, since he has achieved virtually every record in tennis.

"Yeah, if I had to bet on it, I’d say yes. And there’s no one in front of him, he’s chasing ghosts at this point as far as record books," Andy Roddick said.

"So just on merit, on game — I think for sure. And bet against the greats at your peril.." he added.

"Novak Djokovic is the best grass-court player in the world when healthy" - Andy Roddick

The Serb finished runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon 2023

During the interaction, Andy Roddick further touched upon Novak Djokovic's grasscourt credentials. The 41-year-old claimed that while the Serb is still the best player on the surface at his best, the fact that he's on the other side of his 30s has affected his chances at this year's Wimbledon.

"I still think he’s the best grass-court player in the world when healthy. But, he’s not young anymore. Time is undefeated," Roddick said. "He’s certainly given it hell, but when you start having these operations throughout the year, when you come back..."

The 24-time Major winner has won seven Wimbledon titles in his illustrious career. He has notably defeated both of his archrivals Rafael Nadal (2011) and Roger Federer (2014-15, 2019) in title matches at SW19.

