Novak Djokovic can write a book on how to fight until last point, he has two personalities existing within himself: Boris Becker

Boris Becker recently gave his thoughts on his former charge Novak Djokovic's never-say-die attitude. Becker reckons Djokovic has an incredible ability to keep fighting until the last point is played.

Becker served as Djokovic's coach from 2013 to 2016 and guided the Serb to six Major titles, including a career Grand Slam.

In a recent conversation with James McMahon for the Guardian, Becker highlighted the importance of fighting until the last point. The six-time Slam champion heaped praise on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in that aspect but pointed out that Djokovic is a cut above.

"It’s important to learn to control your emotions and to not give up the fight until the last point is played," Becker said. "That’s what Roger [Federer] and Rafa [Nadal] have got. Novak [Djokovic] could write the book about that. I love Djokovic’s attitude. He’s like a street fighter."

The 53-year-old also revealed that while coaching Djokovic, he realized the Serb had completely different personalities in his professional and private life. According to Becker, Djokovic is robotic and merciless on the court but is the "most endearing character" off it.

"When I started coaching him, I took the time to get to know the person away from the player," Becker continued. "The person is very different to the player you see on the court. The player is mechanical, even cold. But he’s the opposite in private. He’s got the most endearing character you can find. I always found it intriguing how those two personalities can exist within one person."

Becker then shifted his focus to Naomi Osaka and mental health in sport. The topic has been in the spotlight ever since Osaka announced she would skip all her press conferences at Roland Garros to protect her mental wellbeing.

She was handed a fine by the tournament organizers and warned of further consequences, which prompted her to withdraw from the event altogether. Osaka also revealed she had been suffering from depression since 2018.

Becker initially had no sympathy for the four-time Slam champion, but the German is now signing a different tune.

Naomi Osaka

"I’m pleased that sport is starting to understand mental health," Becker said. "There’s been a lot of discussion about Osaka pulling out of the French Open because of bouts of depression. It’s very worrying, I think the struggle is real.

"It’s easier said than done – with winning comes expectations and responsibilities – but feeling good about yourself will always be more important than winning. The tennis community has to make sure they’re not putting players under too much pressure."

Novak Djokovic's road to the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic cruised into the second week of Wimbledon on Friday with a straight-sets win over Denis Kudla in the third round. The defending champion will next face Cristian Garin in the fourth round on Monday.

A win against the Chilean would see Djokovic face either Marton Fucsovics or Andrey Rublev in the last eight. In the semifinals, the five-time champion could cross swords with one of Sebastian Korda, Denis Shapovalov, Roberto Bautista Agut, or Karen Khachanov.

Matteo Berrettini, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Roger Federer are among the favorites to be Djokovic's opponent in the final.

"I feel like wolves are, in a way, my natural spiritual guides."@DjokerNole, wolf guy.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6HgMwr2Iye — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 2, 2021

