Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz sent their congratulations to Iga Swiatek on winning the women's singles title at the French Open. The Pole successfully defended her title at the clay-court Major by beating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Swiatek entered the match having not dropped a single set throughout the tournament and started strongly, winning the opening set 6-2. However, Muchova showed a lot of fight in the second set and won it 7-5 to force the match into a decider.

The Czech had her chances in the third set but was unable to cash in on them, and Swiatek managed to win 6-4 to win her fourth Grand Slam title. The Pole thus became the first woman to successfully defend her title at the French Open since Justine Henin in 2007.

Swiatek shared an image of herself with the Suzanne Lenglen Cup on Instagram, and several reacted to it, including Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic commented "Congratulations Iga" alongwith a few emojies on the 22-year-old's image while Alcaraz wrote:

"Congratulations Iga! Amazing Job."

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz congratulated Iga Swiatek on her win

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz recently faced off in the semifinals of the French Open. The Serb took the opening set 6-3 before the Spaniard claimed the second 7-5.

Just when things started to go Alcaraz's way, he felt cramps and struggled physically throughout the match. Djokovic won the next two sets 6-1, 6-1 to reach his 34th Grand Slam final.

Here, the 36-year-old will be up against Casper Ruud, who reached the title clash of the French Open for the second year in a row after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Djokovic and Ruud will lock horns for the fifth time, with the Serb winning each of their four previous encounters. They last met in the final of the 2022 ATP Finals in Turin, with the Serb winning 7-5, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek has won 35 out of 41 matches so far in 2023

Iga Swiatek after the French Open final

Iga Swiatek has had a pretty good 2023 season so far, winning 35 out of 41 matches and earning three titles in the process. Before the French Open, she has successful title defenses at two WTA 500 events in Doha and Stuttgart.

The clay-court Major is the Pole's 14th career title so far. She is next scheduled to compete at the Bad Homburg Open, which starts on June 25. This would be Swiatek's first participation in the grass court season.

After this, the 22-year-old will compete at Wimbledon, where she suffered a third-round defeat in 2022.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes