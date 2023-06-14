Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz French Open semifinal reaches 2nd highest viewership spot

The French Open semifinal encounter between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz was the second-most watched match on the Tennis Channel.

According to the US-based digital, cable and satellite television network, the highly-anticipated clash which finally went the way of Djokovic was watched by a whopping 530,000 viewers. The Tennis Channel has completed 20 years on air.

The 2022 French Open quarterfinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic remains the most-watched match, having generated a viewership of 666,000 according to tennis.com.

Ever since the draw was announced for the 2023 French Open, the possibility of an epic semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz had tennis fans dwelling on various possibilities in the lead up to the match.

#RolandGarros #FrenchOpen People say that Alcaraz has got a tougher draw. It does looks tough on paper but if you dig into the details, until SF none of the players in his side can really trouble him. Djokovic's looks easy on paper but 2R and 3R really put him under pressure. People say that Alcaraz has got a tougher draw. It does looks tough on paper but if you dig into the details, until SF none of the players in his side can really trouble him. Djokovic's looks easy on paper but 2R and 3R really put him under pressure.#RolandGarros #FrenchOpen

Despite a second-round upset at the Italian Open, Carlos Alcaraz was touted as a title favourite ahead of the tournament after having clinched back-to-back title wins in Barcelona and Madrid.

Djokovic, on the other hand, had yet to win a tournament since bagging the 2023 Australian Open title. Notably, the Serb missed out in Miami and Indian Wells owing to his vaccination status.

Djokovic dropped just one set en route to the semifinal clash, coming against Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz did the same while up against Taro Daniel in the second round.

Tennis channel Plus, owned by Sinclair Inc, offers a direct-to-consumer streaming service in the US while Tennis Channel International offers live tennis in Europe and Asia via digital subsciption and free-ad supported streaming TV channels.

Carlos Alcaraz against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros - A potential humdinger which failed to live up to it's billing

Alcaraz fought back in the second set but was hampered by cramps as the match progressed

Billed by tennis enthusiasts as potentially one of the greatest matches of the decade, the semifinals of the 2023 French Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic ended up as one-sided contest after having fans on the edge of their seats during the first two sets.

Carlito, you know what to do.

Know this, I WANT CARLITO!!!!!



IDEMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Win/Lose I don't care. The time has come for a match of the decade #Alcaraz Carlito, you know what to do.Know this, I WANT CARLITO!!!!!IDEMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Win/Lose I don't care. The time has come for a match of the decade #Alcaraz v #Djokovic Carlito, you know what to do.Know this, I WANT CARLITO!!!!! IDEMOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

After Djokovic took a close opening set, it was Alcaraz's turn to display his prowess, fighting back to level things up at one set apiece.

The 20-year-old who was at his imperious best while seeing off fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) scoreline in the quarterfinal began to display signs of physical distress midway through the match against Djokovic.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Carlos Alcaraz conceded his service game to Novak Djokovic because his leg locked up in cramps.



He received treatment during his service game & essentially handed Novak the break of serve.



The crowd is booing over the situation.



Chaos. Carlos Alcaraz conceded his service game to Novak Djokovic because his leg locked up in cramps. He received treatment during his service game & essentially handed Novak the break of serve. The crowd is booing over the situation. Chaos. https://t.co/oUIH7XGN2l

Despite leaving the court for a bathroom break, the Spaniard failed to come into his own as he continued to battle cramping in his hands and legs.

The 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 scoreline in favour of the 36-year-old and the manner in which it was achieved may not have been what tennis fans were hoping for, but the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier cheered Carlos Alcaraz on until the end even as Djokovic put himself within striking distance of history.

Novak Djokovic went on to win a record 23rd Grand Slam title and create history by becoming the first man in the Open Era to do so.

