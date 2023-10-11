Pablo Carreno Busta recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz while discussing the current state of the ATP tour.

Alcaraz and Djokovic have continued their top form from the previous season and dominated the ATP circuit this year as well. The two players, who have traded their rankings throughout 2023, have stayed on top despite World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev’s tough competition.

World No. 1 Djokovic has won five titles so far this year, including three Grand Slams at the Australian Open, the French Open and the US Open. In addition, he has also won the Adelaide International 1 as well as the Cincinnati Masters.

World No. 2 Alcaraz meanwhile, has added six titles to his growing cabinet, including a Grand Slam at the Wimbledon Championships and two Masters 1000s in Indian Wells and Madrid. He also clinched trophies in Buenos Aires, Barcelona and at the Queen’s Club Championships.

Former World No. 10 Pablo Carreno Busta has had the privilege of witnessing his fellow Spaniard’s growth, thanks to them training under one roof at coach Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy. He said the youngster’s dominance alongside the Serb comes as no surprise.

“I couldn't tell you, honestly. Djokovic has continued as he was, Carlos has maintained the level that he had been having last year. Maybe that might surprise someone, but not me,” Pablo Carreno Busta said in conversation with Punto de Break when asked about the current state of the tour.

He also acknowledged the consistency shown by other young players such as World No. 4 Jannik Sinner and World No. 5 Holger Rune.

“There have been young players like Sinner, who seems to have taken a little step further. Rune, although he hasn't won many games in recent months, has also improved... Everything has been more or less similar,” he said.

"Novak Djokovic is on my mind almost in every practice" - Carlos Alcaraz

The Spaniard (L) and the Serb at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz recently confessed that he keeps Novak Djokovic as his target during each of his practice sessions.

The second-ranked Spaniard, who currently trails the Serb by 2240 points in the live rankings, is aiming for a consecutive year-end World No. 1 finish as the 2023 season reaches its tail-end.

"[He is on my mind] Almost in every practice, I'm not gonna lie, I practice with a goal, I go to a tournament with a goal. It's trying to end the year as World No. 1,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a video on Tennis TV.

The two have clashed thrice this year, with Novak Djokovic coming out on top twice – in the semifinals of the French Open and the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, halted the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s Wimbledon dominance by defeating him in the final to win his second Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard said that he goes all out while training so as to chase the Serb.

“So, Novak Djokovic is on my mind almost in every practice. I have to practice at my best, I have to go 100% in every ball to be able to catch him," he said.

The Spaniard is currently contesting the Shanghai Masters, where he will look to close the gap between him and the World No. 1. He is through to the Round of 16 and will face Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the quarterfinals.

