Novak Djokovic to celebrate World No. 1 record with a party in Belgrade - Reports

On Monday, Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record of most weeks spent as World No. 1 in the official ATP rankings. Federer had spent 310 weeks as the No. 1 player but Djokovic has now started his 311th week at the top spot, thereby leaving the Swiss' mark in the dust.

Such is the historic significance of the record that Djokovic has, as per reports from Serbia, decided to throw a celebratory party in his hometown of Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open a few weeks ago, recently flew to Belgrade for a medical examination of the abdominal tear that he suffered during his Melbourne campaign. The 33-year-old is expected to be in the Serbian capital for the next few days.

Djokovic is now reportedly planning a special party at "Novak 1", the restaurant that he had opened in Belgrade back in 2009. The Serb has invited his family and friends for the special occasion, which marks yet another step in his march towards immortality.

Djokovic will reportedly host a special party at his restaurant on Monday night in Belgrade, Serbia, to celebrate the record for most weeks at world No. 1 https://t.co/fNSRatQaKH — Luigi Gatto (@LuisGatTWI) March 7, 2021

Novak Djokovic currently heads the ATP rankings with a huge tally of 12,030 points, which is 2,180 points more than the next best-ranked player Rafael Nadal. With none of his rivals in the vicinity, the 33-year-old is expected to enjoy a long reign atop the rankings.

Novak Djokovic owns three restaurants across Monte Carlo and Serbia

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena at their restaurant in Monte Carlo, Monaco

Novak Djokovic's restaurant, where he is going to party, is located near the Belgrade Arena in the Serbian capital. The World No.1 is quite the enthusiast when it comes to food, and he owns restaurants in different parts of Europe.

In 2016, Djokovic had opened a vegan restaurant called in Monte Carlo called 'Eqvita'. The Serb and his family lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years before moving to Marbella earlier this year.

Advertisement

Djokovic opened a third restaurant in his home country in 2017, but with a different aim - to offer free food for the homeless and those in need.

Many believe it is the Serb's long-accumulated goodwill that has given him the motivation to break one record after another. And with the roaring support of his fans - not only from Serbia, but from the rest of the world too - Novak Djokovic will be looking to take on even more records during the rest of the 2021 season.