Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude towards his fans and admirers around the world, celebrating the 10th 'NoleFam Day' on Tuesday, April 25. NoleFam is the official name of Djokovic's fan club and his group of fans across the world, recognized by the Serbian tennis great himself.

The World No. 1 celebrated the day by sharing posts from fans on his social media channels, acknowledging their support. He also thanked his global fan community for their love and support.

"Happy #NoleFam Day @novakfanclub. Thank you for the love and support from around the world," Novak Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

The Serbian tennis great celebrates NoleFam Day with fans (via Instagram).

Djokovic last competed at the Srpska Open in Banja Luka last week. He was carrying an arm injury during the tournament hosted by his brother Djorde and the injury forced him to withdraw from this week's Madrid Open.

The 35-year-old picked up the injury during his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 16. He lost to compatriot Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion aims to hit peak fitness and form by the time he enters the French Open next month and is not too bothered by early losses in Monte-Carlo and Banja Luka.

"It's no secret that you prepare and train for Roland Garros. The same thing happened last year, I had a very slow start to the tour and I started to play better towards the end of the tour," he said during a press conference after his quarterfinals exit in Banja Luka.

Novak Djokovic will be "absolutely ready" for French Open 2023, believes Patrick McEnroe

The world No. 1 competes during the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters 2023.

Patrick McEnroe feels that Novak Djokovic's only priority is next month's French Open and that the two-time Roland Garros champion will certainly be ready for the clay-court Grand Slam.

McEnroe opined that the Serbian star prefers having more match time in the build up to a Major and that his participation at the Srpska Open was simply part of his preparation for the French Open.

"So Djoker will try to get those matches in. He's obviously concerned about one thing and one thing only, that's the French and making sure he's ready for that," McEnroe said on the 'Holding Court with Patrick McEnroe' podcast.

"My suspicion is he'll absolutely be ready for it," he added.

The 35-year-old lost to great rival Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open last year.

