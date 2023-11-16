Novak Djokovic on children, doubles partners, and more in interview with Santiago Gonzalez’s kids & Goran Ivanisevic’s son during ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic recently had to face some tough questions from the children of his fellow ATP tour player Santiago Gonzalez and his coach Goran Ivanisevic in a fun and candid interview. The Serb revealed his preferences for candy, doubles partners, and Santa Claus in the video interview.

Djokovic is in Turin, Italy, for the ATP Finals, where he is one of the favorites to win the title, having already secured the year-end No. 1 ranking for a record-breaking eighth time. But before he takes on his third rival on the court, he has to deal with some curious and cheeky questions from the young interviewers.

The interview was conducted by Matias and Camila, the son and daughter of Santiago Gonzalez, a Mexican doubles specialist who is also competing in the ATP Finals.

The video starts with Matias asking Djokovic if he has any pets. The Serb replied that he has two dogs, named Pierre and Dogman. The conversation then turns to the topic of Santa Claus, and whether he received any gifts from him.

"I really wanted one little car when I was very young, like one of those kinds of cars that you can drive very slowly, like a small car for children with a little engine," the Serb replied.

The interview gets more interesting when Matias asks the Serb if he lets his kids eat many candies. Djokovic admits that he tries to give them a healthier version of sweets, but they are smart and hide their candies from him.

"They love sweets obviously but we try to give them a healthier version of sweets and try to balance it out but they are smart so they do hide their sweets so it's sometimes very difficult for us to find them," the World No. 1 replied.

Camila then asks him if he wants to play doubles with her dad sometime. The 24-time Grand Slam champion joked that Gonzalez never asked him to play doubles with him.

"Your dad never asked me to play doubles with him. So when he asks me, let's see. We can talk. I don't know if I'm at the level that he is desired at the doubles. But one day, why not? In Mexico. Maybe we connect there," the 36-year-old said.

The interview ends with a surprise appearance by Oliver, the son of former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic. Oliver joined the conversation and shared his thoughts on the location choice.

"I like swimming pool and I like swimming on the beach. I so like it like this."

Novak Djokovic takes on Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 ATP Finals 3RR

Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic at the 2019 French Open

Novak Djokovic will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the last round-robin match of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin on Thursday, November 16.

Djokovic, who is chasing his seventh crown at the prestigious tournament, has a 1-1 record in his first two matches against Holger Rune and Jannik Sinner. Hurkacz, who is playing in his second ATP Finals, replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had to withdraw in his second round-robin match against Rune due to a back injury.

The Serb has a dominant 6-0 record against the Pole in their previous meetings. The 36-year-old beat him in four sets, 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4, in their latest encounter in the Round of 16 of the Wimbledon Championships this year.

The match will be a contrast of styles, with both players having strong serves and groundstrokes. Djokovic holds an advantage in terms of experience, consistency, and mental resilience, while Hurkacz will need to bring his top game to challenge the reigning World No. 1.

