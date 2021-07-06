Novak Djokovic hopes he, Federer and Nadal can inspire players on and off the court, urges Next Gen to follow in the footsteps of the Big 3

Novak Djokovic hopes the contributions of the Big 3 on and off the court can serve as an inspiration for the younger players on the tour.

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have not only changed the face of the sport with their on-court dominance but have also ensured a solid foundation for future generations with their off-court activities.

All three have served on the ATP Player Council, with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal still holding their respective posts. On the other hand, Djokovic parted ways with the Player Council to form the breakaway Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which aims to protect the interests of the players.

Speaking to Serbian media after his fourth-round win over Cristian Garin on Monday, Djokovic said he hopes his actions, as well as those of Federer and Nadal, can help inspire younger players to work towards the betterment of tennis.

"I hope that us 3 (Roger, Rafael and Novak himself) and our generation can inspire other tennis players on and off the court," Djokovic began.

"We 3 have been in the player council: Federer and Nadal still are, I was there for 10 years. This shows our desire to engage on some issues that are not only about hitting the tennis ball, but about other things that are part of our ecosystem off the court as well. It's something I'd like to see from the younger generation of future leaders of men's tennis."

Novak #Djokovic hopes that the Big 3 can inspire other players to be active off the court as well. He thinks that Zverev, Medvedev and Tsitsipas might become new leaders of the sport. (source: serbian part of his press conference yesterday) #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QNhCnZ10nI — Oliver | Tennis (@insidetennis99) July 6, 2021

"I think tennis is in good hands when it comes to next generation" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic showered rich praise on Stefanos Tsitsipas

While the Next Gen are yet to make inroads at the Majors, Novak Djokovic believes some of them have shown signs of making an impact off the court.

According to Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have displayed the necessary qualities in that regard. The 19-time Major champion also believes Stefanos Tsitsipas has good potential given he is "smart and versatile."

"Zverev shows that (to care for the sport outside the tennis courts as well) and Medvedev also has these tendencies," said the Serb. "Tsitsipas is also a very smart guy, very interesting and versatile. I think tennis is in good hands when it comes to next generation."

WEDNESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)



Djokovic vs Fucsovics

Federer vs Hurkacz#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram