"Novak Djokovic is the clear favorite for the US Open, his form in the Majors has been impeccable" - Tim Henman

Tim Henman believes Novak Djokovic is the "clear favorite" to lift the US Open and thus complete the set of all four Majors this year. Speaking to the PA news agency on Monday, Henman pointed out that Djokovic's recent performances at the Slams are too compelling to ignore.

But the Brit did also express a word of caution about the unique pressure that comes with attempting what Djokovic is - the coveted Calendar Grand Slam.

Having already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year, Novak Djokovic is a US Open title away from becoming the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to complete the Calendar Slam. The Serb was, in fact, targeting the Calendar Golden Slam too, but he fell short in his pursuit of the gold medal at the Olympics.

Many believe the Olympics setback would have made Djokovic doubly motivated to win the US Open, which would also see him break Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's all-time Grand Slam record. And Tim Henman, a former semifinalist at the US Open, highlighted how the Serb's recent form made him the top contender by far.

"There’s no doubt that Djokovic is the clear favorite, his form in the Majors has been incredible – it speaks for itself," said Tim Henman.

Henman also lavished praise on Djokovic's versatility, citing his accomplishments across surfaces to label him a "complete player".

"To play so well on hardcourts, claycourts, grasscourts, I think it really emphasises what a complete player he is," Henman said.

Turning his attention to Novak Djokovic's pursuit of the Calendar Slam, the Brit remarked that everyone in the draw would want to beat the Serb now that he is on the cusp of history. Henman also believes Djokovic would be under immense internal pressure given the stakes involved, and that it would be "interesting" to see how the World No. 1 deals with the two-pronged attack.

"So when I reflect on the chances of him completing all four I think it’s Djokovic against the field," Henman said. "But I think also the plus one in the occasion is history."

"There’s no doubt as a student of the game that he’s very aware of what’s on the line," he added. "So it'll be interesting to see how he deals with the opposition on the other side of the net but also internally, because it’s a massive opportunity. I think it’s going to make it a fascinating fortnight."

Novak Djokovic looking to emulate an exclusive club of players by completing the Calendar Grand Slam

Will Novak Djokovic be able to emulate Rod Laver?

To date, only two men have completed the Calendar Grand Slam - Rod Laver and Don Budge. Laver achieved the feat twice - first in 1962 and then in 1969 - while Budge won all four Slams in 1938.

On the women's side, Maureen Connolly (1953), Margaret Court (1970), and Steffi Graf (1988) have pulled off the Calendar Grand Slam.

As such, if Novak Djokovic wins the US Open, he will become the first tennis player in three decades to pull off this coveted feat. If you consider only male players, he'd be the first one in more than 50 years to get there.

