Novak Djokovic cleared to defend Wimbledon crown as All England Club does away with vaccine requirements

Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his Wimbledon crown this year after organizers confirmed that players do not need to be vaccinated to compete at the grasscourt Major.

During a media briefing, All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt and Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said they planned to return to a "normal capacity" tournament in 2022, adding that under the UK government's rules, players do not need to be vaccinated to play at sporting events.

Hewitt went on to say that while vaccination is encouraged, it will not be mandatory to play the tournament.

"We're excited to be planning, not only for a normal capacity Wimbledon but a special one," Hewitt said. "As we celebrate, the centenary of our move from Warple Road to our present location and the opening of Centre Court here in 1922."

"Regarding vaccination and other COVID-19, protocols, as you will be aware the requirements set out by government do not include mandatory vaccination and therefore, whilst of course it is encouraged, It will not be a condition of entry to compete at the championship," he added.

The 2022 edition will be played with capacity crowds at the All England Club.

Bolton said players will be able to stay in accommodation of their choosing this year, adding that tournament organizers were looking forward to welcoming the tennis family back to the tournament.

"Like Ian mentioned, we are planning to return to a normal championships this year," Bolton said. "And so we don't intend to implement any of the COVID-19 measures that we saw last year in any substantial fashion. But we are, of course keeping it on our radar in case we need to take further action."

"But of course, this means that players will be able to return to their own choice of accommodation," she continued. "We will see full capacity crowds for the whole event and we're absolutely thrilled to welcome back the wider tennis family to Wimbledon."

Djokovic won the title last year after beating Matteo Berrettini in four sets in the final.

Novak Djokovic will be the only defending champion in singles at 2022 Wimbledon

Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in the last year's final.

In the absence of Ashleigh Barty, who announced her retirement from the sport earlier this year, Novak Djokovic will be the only defending champion in the singles event at this year's Wimbledon. Djokovic is likely to open play on Center Court on the first Monday as is tradition.

Speaking about Barty's absence, Hewitt said the tournament produced two "great champions" last year, before wishing the Australian the best for her future endeavors.

"Wimbledon last year also gave us two great champions. In Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty," Hewitt said. "We're sorry not to see Ash returning this year to open play on center court on the first Tuesday, but we wish her all the very best for her future and hope to welcoming her back as a former champion and as an honorary member of the club, in many years to come."

