Novak Djokovic closing in on Andre Agassi & Rafael Nadal but still miles away from Roger Federer after reaching major ATP ranking milestone

Novak Djokovic has reached 1,000 weeks in the top 100 of the ATP rankings. The Serb is closing in on tennis greats like Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Roger Federer, who are ahead of him on the list.

Andre Agassi retired in 2006, Roger Federer in 2022, and most recently Rafael Nadal in 2024. With Djokovic being the only one still active among them, there's a strong likelihood that he could surpass their records.

Djokovic finished the 2005 season ranked No. 78, marking his first time in the top 100. At just 18, he was the youngest player in the top 100 that year. Since entering the top 100 two decades ago, the Serb has remained there ever since. During the 2024 season, he became the oldest World No. 1, at 36 years and 321 days.

With the latest rankings released after the 2025 Australian Open, Djokovic was ranked No. 6, marking his 1,000th week in the top 100 rankings. He's behind Andre Agassi, who spent 1,019 weeks during his career, Rafael Nadal (1,029 weeks) and Roger Federer, who leads with 1,165 weeks.

Djokovic reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after beating Nishesh Basavareddy, Jaime Faria, Tomas Machac and Jiri Lehecka. In the quarterfinal, he overcame Carlos Alcaraz to set up a semi-final with Alexander Zverev, but the Serb retired after the first set due to a muscle injury.

Before his appearance in Melbourne, Djokovic began his season at the Brisbane International. He beat Rinky Hijikata and Gael Monfils but lost to Reilly Opelka in the quarter-finals.

Apart from singles, Djokovic competed in doubles, partnering Nick Kyrgios. The pair, though, were knocked out in the second round by Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus.

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's Davis Cup tie against Denmark

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup- Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's first-round Davis Cup qualifier against Denmark, scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2, due to the injury he sustained at the 2025 Australian Open.

The 37-year-old was part of the Serbian team that won the country’s first and only Davis Cup title in 2010, beating France in the final. Three years later, Serbia reached another final but lost to the Czech Republic. They have also reached the semi-final on four occasions.

