Ben Shelton's cheeky response to Novak Djokovic copying his celebration has left tennis fans impressed.

On Friday, September 8, Shelton faced Djokovic in the semifinals of the New York Major. The young American's impressive run at Flushing Meadows came to an end as Djokovic won 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach a record-equalling (with Bill Tilden) 10th US Open final.

After the win, the Serbian took a leaf out of Shelton's playbook by copying his "dialed-in" celebration. When asked about Djokovic using his celebration after the victory, Shelton said at a press conference:

"I didn't see it until after the match. I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want. As a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that."

The 20-year-old's response has impressed tennis fans on social media, with one stating that he topped Djokovic by being "colder" with his reply.

"Ok… Novak cold celebration, but Shelton even COLDER response," said a fan.

Expand Tweet

Another fan made a tennis reference by stating that Shelton can "return serve" even off the court.

"A+ response! Dude can return serve even off the court," read one post.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"A lot of positives to take away" - Ben Shelton on his US Open campaign following defeat to Novak Djokovic

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton put together an impressive run at the US Open this year, becoming the youngest American to reach the semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.

Having reached the quarterfinals on debut at the Australian Open earlier this year, Shelton failed to win back-to-back matches on the ATP tour after Melbourne — until he entered New York.

At a press conference after his semifinal defeat to Novak Djokovic, Shelton looked back on his US Open campaign and said:

"I think the two weeks as a whole was a good run for me. A lot of positives to take away for the rest of the year and going into next year. It was really fun playing my final slam of the year here and doing well in front of the American crowd. That's pretty special for me."

He added:

"Not the outcome I wanted in the match today. Some things to be disappointed about in the outcome, but a lot of positives to take, too. Yeah, I'm just really looking forward to getting back to work and getting back out there."

Ben Shelton has risen 28 spots in the ATP rankings and will make his top-20 debut on Monday as the new World No. 19. He has also gone up to fourth in the ATP Live Race To Jeddah for the Next Gen ATP Finals.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis