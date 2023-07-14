Taylor Fritz weighed in on the hindrance call handed to Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, essentially giving the Serb a clean chit.

Facing off against Jannik Sinner in the semifinals on Friday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was hit with a point penalty after the chair umpire felt his extended grunt after a backhand return was disingenous.

While the penalty did not affect the outcome of the match, it became the subject of huge debate on social media. Fans and pundits alike were of the opinion that the call was too harsh, pointing out that many players often did the same without ever being penalized.

In light of the same, American No. 1 Taylor Fritz took to Twitter to give his two cents. Fritz proclaimed that such extended grunts were common in tennis and hoped more such calls would be made by umpires.

The World No. 9 also admitted that while he did not see Djokovic's specific instance, the Serb was not one to make such delayed grunts usually.

"I can’t speak to this specific instance because i didn’t see it. Novak doesn’t come to my mind when I think of this rule, BUT some players I can think of extend/delay grunts A LOT on big points to put you off and it needs to be called more by umpires," Taylor Fritz said.

When one fan insinuated that it was Carlos Alcaraz that Fritz was talking about, the American denied it, saying that the World No. 1's grunts are always consistent. Even if they aren't, since Alcaraz's extended grunts usually happen during the course of a sure winner, the 25-year-old did not have a problem with them.

"Nah his is consistent and if he ever extends it it’s when he blasts a winner so doesn’t matter," Fritz said.

"You have to accept it" - Novak Djokovic on his Wimbledon hindrance penalty

Speaking at his press conference after his semifinals win over Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic addressed the hindrance call, stating that he simply has to accept the call of the chair umpire.

While the former World No. 1 was of the opinion that he had finished his grunt before the shot and that the umpire was wrong about it, he did not want to dispute the umpire's ultimate verdict.

"First of all, I have to accept the decision from a chair umpire. That's it. It was quite a close call, I must say. I mean, it has never happened to me. I've never had a hindrance call for extended grunt," Novak Djokovic said.

"I saw the replay. I saw that my grunt finished before he hit the shot. So I thought that chair umpire's call was not correct. I mean, my opinion. Again, you have to accept it," he added.

Up next, Djokovic will take on Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday's final at SW19. The Spaniard took down Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the semifinals to reach his maiden final at the tournament.

