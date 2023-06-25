"Novak Djokovic is coming, doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz has no qualms about being seeded No. 1 or 2 at Wimbledon, as he understands the challenge awaiting him from the returning Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz produced the best grasscourt performane of his career on Sunday at the Queen's Club Championship, beating Australian Alex de Minaur in straight sets. The 6-4, 6-4 win marked the 20-year-old Spaniard's first grasscourt title and also returned him to World No. 1, displacing Djokovic.

Nevertheless, in his on-court interview, Alcaraz admitted that with four-time defending champion Djokovic in the field, he won't be the biggest favourite at Wimbledon.

"The chances are not so much," Alcaraz said about his chances of winning the grasscourt Major. "Novak is coming to Wimbledon. Right now I'm feeling better than at the beginning of the week."

Nevertheless, he added that a return to the top of the standings gives him extra confidence and motivation to go all the way at Wimbledon. He also said that things won't change much regardless of his ranking or seeding.

"No. 1 before Wimbledon gives you some motivation and extra confidence for me to win Wimbledon. Doesn't change too much whether I play Wimbledon No. 1 or No. 2," Alcaraz said.

"It means a lot" - Carlos Alcaraz after winning Queen's

Coming to Queen's with a 4-2 record on grass, Carlos Alcaraz won all five matches as he triumphed at Queen's on his tournament debut.

The thrilled Spaniard said that the win means he can also play well on grass, having already proved his prowess on clay and hardcourt. He said in his on-court interview:

"It means a lot to me. Being able to win this amazing tournament in my first time that I played here for me is fantastic. To know that I’m (capable of) a good level on grass, obviously (to be) champion of every tournament feels special.”

After needing a third-set tiebreak in his tournament opener against Arthur Rinderknech, Alcaraz didn't drop another set as he won a tour-equalling fifth title of the season, going level with Daniil Medvedev.

The win was Alcaraz's 40th of the season, having lost only four times. The Spaniard will now look to reach his first Wimbledon quarterfinal after losing to Jannik Sinner in the fourth round last year.

Alcaraz and Djokovic are expected to be the top two seeds - not necessarily in that order - at the Championships, where the main draw is set to kick off on July 3.

