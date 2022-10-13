"He’s not going to create a problem for the community" - Novak Djokovic could compete in 2023 Australian Open according to immigration lawyer

Novak Djokovic could compete in the 2023 Australian Open if he applies for a visa, according to Melbourne-based immigration lawyer Kon-ming Tsai.

The Serbian is the greatest male competitor in the history of the Asia-Pacific Major, winning it a record nine times. However, he could not compete this year due to a visa-related controversy that saw him being deported from Australia and subsequently, a three-year ban from entering the country.

Immigration Alex Hawke claimed that Djokovic's presence in Australia could have led to an increase in anti-vaccine sentiment among citizens. However, the Serb could compete at next year's Australian Open, according to Tsai, who stated he could pull in a lot of foreign visitors.

“There is no risk factor here with allowing him back in,” Tsai told The Associated Press during a telephone interview. “He’s not going to create a problem for the community. He is one of the world’s best tennis players and will be able to pull in a lot of foreign visitors.”

"Novak Djokovic and the federal government need to work out the situation"- Craig Tiley

Novak Djokovic in action at the Davis Cup

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said that Novak Djokovic's participation in the Australian Open depends on him discussing things with the country's government.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on," Tiley was quoted as saying by BBC. "Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that. It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

The 21-time Grand Slam winner also missed the US Open and other tournaments in North America this year because of his stance on vaccination against COVID-19.

The Serb's first event since his Wimbledon triumph was the Laver Cup, where he won his match against Frances Tiafoe before losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime. He then competed in the Tel Aviv Open, which he won without dropping a single set. The Serb defeated Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Djokovic then entered the Astana Open as the fourth seed and won it with defeats of Cristian Garin, Botic van de Zandschulp, Karen Khachanov and Daniil Medvedev. He then beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final to clinch the title and also qualify for the ATP Finals.

The Serb is currently seventh in the ATP rankings with 4320 points to his name. He is next scheduled to take part in the Paris Masters, where he is the defending champion.

