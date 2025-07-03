Novak Djokovic isn't a competition for Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon despite incredible 2R win, claims analyst

Novak Djokovic's control and determination in his game, coming into the ongoing edition of Wimbledon, have reflected his fixation on claiming the eighth title on the coveted SW19. However, analyst Gill Gross argued that a second-round win is too early to determine his longevity in the tournament, as well as his position against the favorites, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are significantly younger than Djokovic, and at the pinnacle of their physical and mental strength, alongside occupying the top two spots in the draw. In addition to that, the Serb's straight-set defeat against the Italian in the semifinals of the French Open last month showed how he might not be as agile against them, due to age.

Even though he has produced a clinical performance against Dan Evans in the second round of London, Gross believes predicting Djokovic to win against 'SinCaraz' right after defeating the Briton was too soon. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

"I used to think this way about early round “form” at slams vs. lesser competition and it led me astray way too many times. Don’t get me wrong- I think Novak is a contender against Sincarsz. But his incredible level against Dan Evans has nothing to do with it."

Novak Djokovic also faced some physical discomfort due to a stomach bug in the third set of his first-round match against Alexandre Muller, but overcame that to take out the Frenchman comfortably.

Novak Djokovic addresses Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in hilarious Wimbledon interview

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

After his second-round win at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic made a cheeky comment on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as he became aware of his glorious record at the tournament. The Serb has qualified in the third round in London for a record 19 times in his career.

He picked up on this as he was asked to comment on his feelings after achieving this rare feat, and said:

“It means that I’ve been playing quite a long time! And also, I mean 19 times, that’s a great stat, that’s probably almost as much as Sinner and Alcaraz have years in their lives!”

He followed it up by addressing how special the tournament is to him.

“I still enjoy, this sport has given me so much and I’ve said this a million times before but I have to repeat it again, Wimbledon still stays the most special tournament in my heart, the one that I always dreamed of winning when I was a kid,” he added.

Djokovic has qualified for the final of Wimbledon for the last six years, with his only defeats coming against Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

