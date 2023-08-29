Novak Djokovic confirmed to reclaim World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after US Open 1R win

Novak Djokovic reclaimed his World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, August 29, demonstrating his return to form. He will officially sit at the top spot again when the 2023 US Open ends and the rankings are updated.

Djokovic and Alcaraz have been battling it out for the World No.1 ranking all year. The young Spaniard held the numero uno position going into the 2023 US Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Djokovic had a chance to overthrow Carlos Alcaraz with a victory in his first-round match against Frenchman Alexandre Muller at the New York Slam. And indeed, that's exactly what happened.

Novak Djokovic marked a triumphant return at Flushing Meadows, cruising to a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win against Muller.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a late start following an opening-night ceremony. He clipped 32 winners to Muller's 11 and dominated at net, winning 20 of 23 approaches. He also dropped only five points on his first serve.

Novak Djokovic will face Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round

Novak Djokovic is set to take on the World No. 76 Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round. Miralles secured a 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over the American NCAA champion Ethan Quinn in the first round.

Speaking of his upcoming opponent, the Serb stated that while Zapata Miralles is a clay-court specialist, he has learned to adapt his game to hard courts over the years and will not be easy to defeat.

"He’s a clay-court specialist but over the years all these guys learn how to play on the hard courts," Djokovic said in an on-court interview. "There’s no easy opponent, obviously I respect everyone. I don’t underestimate anybody and try to give my best. Hopefully, I can get another win in a few days."

While the 36-year-old believes he could have served better in the second and third rounds of his match against Alexandre Muller, he is pleased to have played well from start to end. He also hopes to keep his form going in the coming rounds.

"I think I could have served [better] in the second and third. I dropped the level of my serve and had to work for my points a bit more, but nevertheless, I think I played great from the beginning to the end. Some hiccups, but I liked my level and hopefully I can maintain it in the next round as well," Novak Djokovic added further.

