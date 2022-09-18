Novak Djokovic confirms doubles participation in Tel Aviv Open to honor former partner in his swansong

Novak Djokovic will compete in the Men's Doubles tournament at the Tel Aviv Open, partnering Jonathan Erlich, who is Israel's Davis Cup captain,

The Serb's participation in the singles event of the ATP 250 competition was confirmed a couple of weeks back and it looks like he will play in the doubles event too.

Journalist Marc Stein tweeted that Djokovic will partner Jonathan Erlich in what will be the latter's final tournament.

"Novak Djokovic has confirmed he'll play doubles next week in Tel Aviv alongside Jonathan Erlich to revive the partnership that delivered @DjokerNole's only doubles title: Queens 2010. It's being billed as the "Last Dance" for @erlichjoni, 45, Israel's Davis Cup playing captain," the tweet read.

Djokovic and Erlich teamed up at the Queen's Club Championships in 2010 and won the title by defeating Karol Beck and David Skoch 6-7(6), 6-2(3) in the final. This remains the Serb's only doubles title to date.

Erlich has had a pretty decent doubles career, winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open in 2008 with compatriot Andy Ram as his partner.

The Tel Aviv Open starts on September 25 and Djokovic is the top seed in the singles category, which also has the likes of Dominic Thiem, Diego Schwartzman, Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov participating.

Novak Djokovic posts heartfelt message to Roger Federer following the Swiss' retirement

Novak Djokovic paid tribute to Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic wrote a heartfelt message for Roger Federer on social media after the latter announced his retirement from tennis.

"Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together. Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise. It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many more years to come," the Serb wrote.

"I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to. From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future. Looking forward to celebrating your achievements and seeing you in London. Roger Federer," he added.

The pair will represent Team Europe at the upcoming Laver Cup. They will be joined by a host of big names including Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Team World includes the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

