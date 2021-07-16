Novak Djokovic confirms participation in Tokyo Olympics with heart-warming message

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 tennis player in the world, has confirmed his participation in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year-old will represent Serbia at the Games for the fourth time in his career.

The Olympics gold medal is the only major accolade missing from Djokovic's stellar CV. The Serb has won every Grand Slam and ATP Masters 1000 tournament at least twice, but only has a bronze medal at the Olympics - which he secured back in 2008.

In a heart-warming video chat with his young Japanese fan earlier this week, Novak Djokovic had hinted that he would be traveling to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics. And on Thursday Djokovic shared that same video on his Twitter handle with a cute message, confirming that he had booked his tickets.

"Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics," wrote Djokovic.

In the immediate aftermath of winning the trophy at Wimbledon 2021 last week, Novak Djokovic had talked about feeling "divided" over his Olympics participation; he had even claimed that the chances were 50-50. The COVID-19 restrictions at the event, including the fact that there will be no fans in attendance, had supposedly dimmed the 34-year-old's enthusiasm.

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided," Djokovic had said. "It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days."

"I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the [Athletes'] Village," he had added. "Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can't even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well."

However, Novak Djokovic has always been very keen to win gold for Serbia. And that desire might've played a major role in his final decision.

Calendar Golden Slam a possibility for Novak Djokovic this year

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of history

Having confirmed his participation at the Olympics, Novak Djokovic has reignited talks of a possible Calendar Golden Slam this year.

The World No. 1 has already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2021. If he wins Olympic gold and the US Open, Djokovic will become the first man in the Open Era to claim the Calendar Golden Slam.

The task might seem difficult right now, but the Serb has shown throughout his career that he can defy the odds.

Novak Djokovic has always been passionate about earning glory for Serbia at the Games, and some believe he tries a little too hard. Djokovic suffered a shock exit at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he was knocked out by Juan Martin del Petro in the first round. He had also lost to Del Potro in the bronze medal match at the London 2012 Games, and to Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the Beijing 2008 Games.

Djokovic never gives up though, as his win over Nadal at this year's Roland Garros showed. Can he continue doing the impossible and complete the ultimate feat in tennis this year? The entire tennis community will be holding their breath as they wait to find out.

