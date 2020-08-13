Novak Djokovic confirms US Open participation

In one of the biggest news of post-pandemic tennis, Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in the US Open this year. In addition to the hardcourt Slam, the World No. 1 will also be playing the Cincinnati Open (which will also be held in New York); he is currently slated to reach New York on 15 August.

Ever since Rafael Nadal pulled out of the US Open, there were rumors that Djokovic could follow suit given the crisis-like coronavirus situation in the USA. But now, via his website and Instagram handle, Novak Djokovic has put all speculation to rest by confirming his participation in both tournaments.

I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020

Novak Djokovic has fully recovered from COVID-19

The Serb is currently hot in pursuit of the Grand Slam tallies of both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic trails the Swiss by three Majors and Nadal by just two. Needless to say, he is heavily favored to reduce the gap now that he’s playing a Slam in which both of his rivals will be absent.

Novak Djokovic took this decision mere days after it was announced that there would be no quarantine required for the players travelling from USA to Rome. It is evident that the Serb also has the clay swing - especially the French Open - in mind.

Novak Djokovic wrote the following on his website to confirm his presence in both Cincinnati and the US Open.

“I am happy to confirm that I will participate at the Cincinnati and US Open this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited.”

Novak Djokovic will be looking for his 4th US Open title

Novak Djokovic was one of the unfortunate players to have contracted COVID-19 during the Adria Tour. But the Serb has not only ensured full recovery from the virus, but also taken all necessary steps to bring his body back in shape.

Djokovic continued in his post that he was ‘aware’ of the health and safety protocols in place and that he was ‘ready to adapt’.

“I am aware that this time around it will be very different with all the protocols and safety measures that are put in place to protect players and people of NY. Nevertheless, I have trained hard with my team and got my body in shape so I am ready to adapt to new conditions.”

“I’ve done all the check-ups to make sure I am fully recovered and I am ready to get back on court fully committed to playing my best tennis.”

The Cincinnati Open will be be held from 22-28 August and will be followed by the US Open, which starts on 31 August.