Novak Djokovic has commended Andy Murray for his epic win over Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday night. The Serb also jokingly added that Murray fell narrowly short of Djokovic's record for the longest match at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Murray, 35, was staring at an early exit, finding himself two sets and a break down against Kokkinakis. However, the Scot churned out an incredible defense, producing a series of seemingly irretrievable balls in the sixth game to break back.

Kokkinakis looked to have played to the perfect point, moving his opponent from side to side. The three-time Grand Slam champion, though, hung on as Kokkinakis squandered four bites of the cherry at the net. Two points later, he netted a forehand after being pushed back by a Murray lob.

The Scot went on to take the take to reduce arrears before serving out the victory at 4:05 a.m. local time for a place in the third round. At 5 hours and 45 minutes, the Murray-Kokkinakis match fell just eight minutes shy of Djokovic's 2012 final win over Rafael Nadal. The Serb put out an Instagram story, congratulating Murray:

"Phenomenal fighting spirit of a great champion. Really inspirational! Well done, mate!"

Djokovic, though, cheekily added:

"You just fell short of 8min. Sorry mate."

The nine-time winner also commended Kokkinakis for his efforts:

"Amazing effort. You are a warrior!"

Murray will next meet Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday for a place in the second week.

"Sometimes the situations don't go your way but that is sport" - Novak Djokovic after reaching the third round

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 4

Novak Djokovic dropped a set against Enzo Couacaud in the second round to extend his win streak at the Australian Open to 23-0.

The Serb admitted that he could have had a shorter outing as he squandered multiple opportunities to win the second set.

In his on-court interview, he spoke about adapting well to the situation:

"It is expected when you walk on the court as favourite and you play someone on this stage for the first time, of course, they are going to go for their shots. You just accept it. I had many opportunities in the second to win it, and I didn't. He pushed it to a third and fourth set, and you just have to deal with it," he said.

"Sometimes the situations don't go your way but that is sport. I have been in these situations before, so many times in my life and career, so I think that also helps, the experience of understanding what you need to do in the moment to give your best," he added.

Novak Djokovic, now 8-0 this season, will next take on Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday for a place in the fourth round.

