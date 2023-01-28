Novak Djokovic congratulates both Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina after the Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic congratulated both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina after the 2023 Australian Open final, in which the Belarusian beat the Kazakh to lift her maiden Grand Slam.

Djokovic will have a chance to replicate Sabalenka's success on Sunday when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's final. He first congratulated the Belarusian for winning the title on his Instagram story, and then extended his felicitations towards Rybakina for having an excellent tournament.

"Congratulations @sabalenka_aryna," the 21-time Major champion wrote.

"@lenarybakina amazing tournament," he added.

Novak Djokovic will look to create history on Sunday by drawing level with Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic [L] is one Grand Slam behind Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic will walk into the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday knowing that a win over Stefanos Tsitsipas will see him draw level with Rafael Nadal's all-time tally of 22 Grand Slams. The Serb has always wanted to end his career holding the Grand Slam record, and he will leave no stone unturned in chasing the Spaniard down for as long as the two play.

Despite the Mallorcan's poor form and injury concerns in recent months, he is still the favorite to lift at least one more French Open title, if not more. This means that the Serb will have to triumph at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon to stay on par with the Spaniard.

There is also a likelihood of the nine-time Australian Open champion missing the US Open due to his unvaccinated status, meaning he needs to have a perfect winning record in the non-clay Majors as long as Nadal keeps playing.

Speaking to the media after his win over Tommy Paul in the semifinals, the 35-year-old expressed his pleasure at reaching yet another Grand Slam final.

"I'm, of course, very satisfied and pleased to be in another Grand Slam finals. I mean, this is exactly what I've imagined and hoped that will happen when I came to Australia, with intention to be in a position to fight for another Australian Open trophy," the Serb said.

Djokovic will be playing his 10th Australian Open final on Sunday; he is yet to lose a final in this tournament. As such, he believes his glory-laden experience at this event will come in handy against Tsitsipas.

"I think that the experience of being in this particular situation and circumstances before helps. I think also the fact that I never lost the Australian Open finals definitely serves as a great confidence booster prior to Sunday," he said.

