Novak Djokovic congratulates Daniil Medvedev on becoming the new World No. 1, fans laud his gesture on Twitter

Novak Djokovic recently took to Twitter to congratulate Daniil Medvedev on replacing him as the new World No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic, who was defending his 2020 winner's points in Dubai this week, was upset in the quarterfinals by the unseeded Jiri Vesely earlier on Friday. As a result of the loss, he will relinquish the top spot to his good friend Medvedev when the latest ATP rankings are published next week.

The Serb, however, was not too bogged down by the result, going by his latest tweet. He applauded Medvedev on his Twitter handle following his last-eight loss in Dubai, claiming that the Russian is "very deserving" of the No. 1 ranking.

"Congratulations also to a very deserving @DaniilMedwed, who will now become world number 1," he wrote, followed by two congratulatory emojis.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Congratulations also to a very deserving @DaniilMedwed , who will now become world number 1. Congratulations also to a very deserving @DaniilMedwed, who will now become world number 1. 👏🙌

In the same thread, Djokovic also congratulated World No. 123 Vesely, insisting that he put in a great performance to reach the last four in Dubai. He also extended his best wishes to the Czech for the remainder of his campaign at the 500-level event.

"Well played Jiri Vesely, that was a great game. Wish you the best of luck for the rest of the tournament," he tweeted, followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

Novak Djokovic @DjokerNole Well played @jiri_vesely , that was a great game. Wish you the best of luck for the rest of the tournament. Well played @jiri_vesely, that was a great game. Wish you the best of luck for the rest of the tournament. 👍

"Your sportsmanship is from another level Nole" - Novak Djokovic's fans laud his gesture on Twitter

The Serb during his win over Lorenzo Musetti in Dubai

Novak Djokovic's fans were full of praise for his gesture in their replies to his tweet. One fan claimed that the Serb's sportsmanship was simply at "another level," while another fan suggested that he remains the GOAT despite his Dubai exit.

"Your sportsmanship is from another level Nole," one fan tweeted.

"So nice words! Of course from the GOAT and the Best person and tennis player in history! So Humble and nice," another fan wrote.

ساشا🇲🇰 @zxzi0 @DjokerNole 🏼 🏼 🏼 🏼 @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed So nice words! Of course from the GOAT and the Best person and tennis player in history! So Humble and nice @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed So nice words! Of course from the GOAT and the Best person and tennis player in history! So Humble and nice @DjokerNole 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

One of his fans emphasized just how glad they were to see him play a competitive match once again, claiming that his emotions, energy and passion were dearly missed by the tennis community.

"Lots of love to you Nole! It’s been amazing to see you back on court. The emotions, the energy, the passion, we really missed it all! Can’t wait for the next chapter! Idemoooo!!!" they wrote.

A fan named Bilal Azeem expressed just how much he respected the 20-time Major winner for sticking to his principles, "no matter what the cost."

B Azeem @BilalAzeemG @DjokerNole



We respect you more now because of the person you are and not just because you are a tennis !



Thnks for reminding us all tht we should stick to our principles, no matter what the cost!



Congrats DM! @DaniilMedwed Would have loved to see you touch 365, but I’m sure there is still time!🙂We respect you more now because of the person you are and not just because you are a tennisThnks for reminding us all tht we should stick to our principles, no matter what the cost!Congrats DM! @DjokerNole @DaniilMedwed Would have loved to see you touch 365, but I’m sure there is still time!🙂We respect you more now because of the person you are and not just because you are a tennis 🐐!Thnks for reminding us all tht we should stick to our principles, no matter what the cost! ✊Congrats DM!

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala