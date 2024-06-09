Novak Djokovic congratulates Iga Swiatek after Pole clinches third consecutive French Open title

Novak Djokovic congratulated Iga Swiatek on her 2024 French Open triumph. The Pole lifted the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup for the fourth time in her career and it was also her fifth Grand Slam.

Swiatek's rampant display and success on clay made her a favorite to lift the title among the tennis fraternity. However, after a routine win against Leolia Jeanjean, the Pole was almost eliminated against Naomi Osaka and had to save a match point to oust the Japanese in a three-set thriller.

Since then, the World No. 1 shifted gears as she decimated Marie Bouzkova, Anastasia Potapova, Marketa Vondrousova, and Coco Gauff respectively en route to the final. She defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and eight minutes to win her third successive title at the clay-court Major.

The World No. 1 took to Instagram to share a message with her fans on her triumph. She said that this was the most demanding experience she ever had and it took a lot of work to win the title. The Pole also said she was extremely happy and proud, and thanked her family and team.

"It doesn’t get more challenging than this. To stay disciplined for so many weeks, to focus on the right things, be here and now. But at the same time to enjoy life, to be happy, content. I’m so proud and grateful for my team, family, all the support - you have no idea. But yeah...I want to say it out loud. This.was.something.else. Merci Paris. Je T’aime."

Three-time Roland Garros champion Novak Djokovic congratulated Iga Swiatek on her win by adding a comment under the post.

"Congratulations, Iga! 🏆🏆🏆," the Serb wrote.

Both Swiatek and Djokovic were defending champions coming into Roland Garros but the Serb withdrew from the tournament following a medial meniscus tear on his right knee he suffered during the fourth round.

Iga Swiatek becomes the third woman to complete the three-peat at the French Open in the Open Era

Iga Swiatek became just the third woman in the history of the French Open in the Open Era to complete the three-peat. She joined legends, Monica Seles 1990-92 and Justine Henin 2005-07. The Pole surpasses Seles' taly of three and is now tied with Henin at four.

The World No. 1 is the first woman since Serena Williams to complete a three-peat at Majors. The American achieved this feat at the US Open 2012-14.

The 23-year-old currently finds herself behind Chris Evert (7) and Steffi Graf (6) for the most French Open titles in the Open Era. With her win against Jasmine Paolini, Swiatek now holds a 35-2 (94.59%) record at Roland Garros.

She is next scheduled to compete at the Berlin Ladies Open, which starts on June 17.

