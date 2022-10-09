Novak Djokovic congratulates Rafael Nadal on the birth of his son

Novak Djokovic congratulated Rafael Nadal on the birth of his son. Recent reports emerging from Spain claimed that the Spaniard's wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday afternoon in Palma de Mallorca.

Djokovic, who is currently competing in the Astana Open, congratulated Rafael Nadal on the birth of his son during a press conference. He also wished Nadal's wife and child health and happiness.

"Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself," the Serb said on the birth of Nadal's son.

Nadal hasn't been seen in action on the tennis courts since playing alongside Roger Federer for his last match at the Laver Cup, and is slated to play at the Paris Masters later this month.

Novak Djokovic reveals his documentary will release in 6 months

Novak Djokovic said that his documentary will be released within the next 6 months

When asked if he was planning to make a book or a film about his tennis legacy, Novak Djokovic said that his team is working on his documentary, which will be released in the next six months. He also said that a book is in his plans.

"Yes, my documentary (that) my team has been working on will be released (hoping) in the next 6 months. The book is in plans. I will and want to dedicate myself to this project as well," the Serb said.

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the final of the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev was forced to retire during their semifinal clash due to an injury following the completion of two sets.

The Serb won the second set 7-6(6) after the Russian took the first 6-4. He now leads 6-4 in the head-to-head against Medvedev. Novak Djokovic will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Astana Open final on Sunday. The Greek booked his place in the final by beating Andrey Rublev 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas will lock horns for the 10th time on Sunday, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 7-2. The two previously faced each other in the final of this season's Italian Open, with the Serb winning 6-0, 7-6(5).

Novak Djokovic is currently on an eight-match winning streak, with his last defeat coming against Felix-Auger Aliassime in the Laver Cup. The Serb has since won the Tel Aviv Open and will look to win the Astana Open as well to clinch his fourth title this season.

