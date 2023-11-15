Novak Djokovic has sent Indian batter Virat Kohli his congratulations after the Indian batter hit his record 50th ODI (One Day International) century against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Coming into the semifinals on Wednesday (November 15), Kohli was tied with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for most ODI centuries with 49 to his name. After captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first, Kohli walked into the crease at 71-1. He and opener Shubman Gill then stitched together a massive partnership before the latter had to retire hurt in the middle.

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli, however, did not let the momentum slip away and joined hands with Shreyas Iyer to keep his home country on top. In the 42nd over, the 35-year-old hit a double to backward square leg to reach the three-figure mark -- his 50th time doing so in the 50-over format.

Overall, the Indian now has 80 centuries to his name, having scored 29 more in the Test format and one in T20s. The only man ahead of him is Tendulkar with 100 centuries against his name.

After the Indian made history, Djokovic was quick to congratulate him, taking to Instagram to share his felicitations.

"Congratulations, Virat. Legendary," Djokovic wrote on his story.

Expand Tweet

At the end of 50 overs, India finished at 397-4, with Iyer also bringing up a century -- his second on the trot at the World Cup.

Novak Djokovic set for exciting final match day at 2023 ATP Finals

Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, is in Turin at the moment for the 2023 ATP Finals, where he has won one and lost one match in the group stage. After beating Holger Rune in a marathon three-setter in his opener, he was defeated by Jannik Sinner in his second encounter, another three-setter that lasted more than three hours.

Speaking at his press conference afterwards, the Serb admitted that he needed to be a bit more decisive in his playstyle, something he lacked on the night. However, he did not take the loss too heavily, emphasizing that he has won enough close matches in his career to know what he should do in these circumstances.

"I learned that in some moments I have to be a bit more decisive. I wasn't today. That's okay. Some you win, some you lose. Most of my career I was winning these kind of matches. Some I lost, like the one tonight," Djokovic said. "I don't think I've done too many things wrong in terms of my game."

In his final group stage clash, the World No. 1 will take on alternate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered the tournament following Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis