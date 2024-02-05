Novak Djokovic considered for role of AC Milan's mental coach by team owner to aid struggling players: Reports

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale recently revealed that he considered hiring Novak Djokovic for the role of the team's mental coach a few months ago.

Djokovic, a passionate football fan and supporter of the Italian club AC Milan, often attends their games and interacts with the players. The Serb once revealed that to him, the sport was only second to tennis. He also revealed that his family used to watch AC Milan's games with great interest.

"I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be. For me, football is second only [to] tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest," Djokovic said (via goal).

The Rossoneri have recovered from initial struggles and are currently third in Serie A, securing a spot in the Europa League knockouts and placing third in their Champions League group. They were knocked out of the Coppa Italia in the quarterfinals by Atlanta.

AC Milan's owner Gerry Cardinale considered hiring the World No.1 as the team's mental coach to assist struggling players, as reported by La Repubblica, an Italian newspaper. Cardinale wanted to put the Serb, who is well known for his mental tenacity, under a contract.

The Big 3's football connection - Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer

Which teams do the Big 3 support?

The Big 3 of tennis Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer are all big fans of football.

"When I was a kid, I always wanted to play football. I always watched football games at home. Wherever I go, I follow football. This is one of my favourite sports," Djokovic said (via Goal).

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Rafael Nadal is a huge football fan and played a lot growing up, revealing that he was good at it as well. He is a Real Madrid supporter and has been an honorary member of the club since 2011.

"My dad and all my family have always been Real Madrid fans, when my uncle played for Barcelona, they obviously encouraged him," Nadal told Corriere della Sera, an Italian newspaper.

Roger Federer, a passionate football fan, congratulated FC Basel on their 125th anniversary in a Swiss newspaper, Blick, and shared his memories of supporting the club.

"The FCB was my club as a kid, and it is still today. Around 25 years ago, There were grounds made of stones around the stadium, and I was usually sitting on the left side where there were less people."

