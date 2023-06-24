Novak Djokovic continues Nikola Jokic bromance ft. horses, trophies, and the Serbian flag

Novak Djokovic once again congratulated his compatriot and basketball player, Nikola Jokic, on his successes in 2023.

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic, the NBA Finals MVP and champion with the Denver Nuggets, have had quite a professional bromance in the past month.

As Djokovic was winning the French Open, Jokic was dominating in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat. Ultimately, both Serbs won their respective competitions, making history in their own way.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion had previously posted a bunch of Instagram stories congratulating his compatriot and has done so once again, publishing an illustration done by Aladin Tabakovic.

He captioned the image with a bunch of different emoticons, including the Serbian flag, a tennis ball and a basketball, and the Joker playing card. The two can be pictured having a toast while riding a horse. It is known that horses are a huge passion of Jokic's, maybe even bigger than basketball.

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Jokic toasting while riding a horse

The 36-year-old tennis player has previously called Nikola Jokic "the pride of Serbia."

"I don't think anyone can do what he is doing at the moment. Definitely the best basketball player in the world. I cheer for him greatly. He's an amazing guy and the pride of Serbia. We are so proud of him and hope he can win his first championship ring soon," Djokovic said during the French Open.

The 28-year-old basketball superstar returned the favor after Djokovic won Roland Garros.

"How many times will he do it?! 23 times? That's enough! I'm joking. There are no words to describe it. He's the master of his craft and probably one of the greatest ever," Jokic said recently.

Novak Djokovic to appear at Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic 2023

Novak Djokovic and Frances Tiafoe at Laver Cup 2022

Novak Djokovic won't play any official tournaments prior to Wimbledon 2023, but he will feature at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

World No. 1 Djokovic will join Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka, and Alexander Zverev at the exhibition tournament staged on the historic grass courts of the Hurlingham Club in London.

So far it has been confirmed that the Serb will play one match, against Frances Tiafoe on Thursday, June 29.

The two have met twice in their careers. Djokovic won their opening duel in the second round of the 2021 Australian Open, 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-3, and then defeated the American at the 202 Laver Cup, 6-1, 6-3.

Djokovic has played at Hurlingham once previously, defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the 2022 edition of the event.

The popular grass court event is set for June 27-July 1, with Wimbledon starting two days later, on July 3.

