Novak Djokovic crowned ITF World Champion for record-breaking 8th year, Iga Swiatek crowned for 2nd year in a row

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were named the ITF World Champions following their incredible 2023 tennis seasons.

Djokovic won three of the four Majors this year, taking home the Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open titles with relative ease. The Serb compiled an impressive 56-7 win/loss record on the ATP tour in 2023 and raked in about $16 million in prize money winnings, contributing to his eighth ITF World Champion honor.

With an 8th ITF World Champion crown, the 24-time Major winner also broke the record for most ITF World Champion titles. Steffi Graf, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, previously held the record at seven awards.

Djokovic was named the ITF World Champion in men's singles for the first time in 2011 after a breakout season that saw him end Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's duopoly at the Majors. Djokovic also claimed the title on seven other occasions - between 2012-16, 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Journalist and tennis commentator José Morgado confirmed Djokovic and Swiatek as the 2023 ITF World Champions in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Morgado wrote:

"2023 ITF World Champs:

Men's Singles: Novak Djokovic

Women's Singles: Iga Swiatek"

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, continued her dominance on the WTA tour in 2023. The Pole won 68 of her 79 matches and bagged big titles at Roland Garros, the WTA Finals, the China Open, the Qatar Open, and the Stuttgart Open. Swiatek also went 13-6 against top-10 opposition in 2023, a testament to her big-match playing ability.

Swiatek's win in 2023 is her second consecutive ITF World Champion title in women's singles. The only female players who have won the award more times are Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, Martina Hingis, and Justine Henin.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek to begin their 2024 season at the United Cup

Iga Swiatek after losing to Jessica Pegula at the 2023 United Cup

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will be eager to carry their 2023 form into next year. The World No. 1's will headline the 2024 United Cup - a mixed-team event that will kick off in Sydney and Perth.

The Serb will be joined at the tournament by the ATP NextGen Finals winner Hamad Medjedovic and women's singles top 100 mainstay Olga Danilovic. Swiatek, meanwhile, will team up with her 2024 Paris Olympics mixed doubles partner Hubert Hurkacz.

For academic purposes, Djokovic and Swiatek are yet to taste title victory at the United Cup. The 24-time Major winner sat out the mixed team event last year due to scheduling conflicts, playing and reigning supreme at the Adelaide 1 event instead.

Swiatek, meanwhile, won her first three singles matches in 2023 before being beaten by Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-finals as USA beat Poland 5-0.

