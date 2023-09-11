Novak Djokovic won his fourth US Open title on Sunday, September 10, defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final.

Djokovic rushed to hug his daughter Tara as soon as Medvedev missed a return on the championship point and later went up to his family sitting in the stands to celebrate his 24th Grand Slam title.

The Serb was later recorded doing a victory dance under the rain with his son Stefan. He could also be heard singing in Serbian.

The video (below) was posted by Clay Magazine on X (formerly Twitter).

The New York rain washed away Djokovic's tears from Wimbledon, where lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

"This is your trophy as much as it is mine" - Novak Djokovic dedicates US Open triumph to his family & team

Novak Djokovic dedicated his US Open victory to his family and team. His parents Srdjan and Dijana, wife Jelena, son Stefan, daughter Tara, coach Goran Ivanisevic, and trainer Marco Panichi watched him toil against Daniil Medvedev from the stands.

During his championship speech inside Arthur Ashe, the 36-year-old thanked his parents for their support since his childhood.

"Coming from very difficult circumstances and adversities during the 90s, a couple of wars in our country and being able to push through especially for my parents... giving a lot of sacrifice to support me to play... the support that is very expensive sport at that time very expensive, not accessible, not affordable... but incredible resilience and belief from my parents," he said.

The Serb also acknowledged his wife, kids, and team.

"All these years, my wife, my kids, my team, everyone that is there... This is your trophy as much as it is mine, this is your success, I love you," he added.

Djokovic and Jelena tied the knot on July 10, 2014, and welcomed their first child, Stefan, on October 22 of that year. Tara was born on September 2, 2017.

