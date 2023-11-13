Novak Djokovic declares 2023 as one of his "best seasons" after securing record-extending 8th year-end No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic said that 2023 has been one of his "best seasons" after securing a record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 ranking. This followed his 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3 victory over Holger Rune in his 2023 ATP Finals opener on November 12.

Djokovic has had a fantastic season so far, winning three of four Grand Slam tournaments, including the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open, and equaling Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Majors.

Besides that, the Serb won two ATP Masters 1000 titles in Cincinnati and Paris, as well as the Adelaide International 1 at the start of the season. He also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz.

In a press conference after his win over Holger Rune, Novak Djokovic said that 2023 has been one of his "best seasons". He explained that what made it special was playing fewer tournaments compared to other years but choosing the right ones strategically.

"It's definitely one of the best seasons. I mean, I had couple of years, I think three times, that I won three out of four slams in a season, like 2011, 2015. In those years, I won more matches. I mean, I played more tournaments. I was really, I mean, feeling very dominant on the tour," he said.

"It's quite different circumstances this year comparing to all the other years because I played, what, 10, 11 tournaments this year. I played very well - least of anybody. I just managed to peak at the right tournaments, at the right time. That's what matters to me really," he added.

Novak Djokovic will face Jannik Sinner next at the ATP Finals 2023

Jannik Sinner (L) and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic will face home favorite Jannik Sinner in his second group match at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on November 14. The two have met three times on the tour so far, with the Serb winning on each occasion.

Speaking of that, the 24-time Grand Slam champion heaped high praise on Sinner, who will enter the match on the back of a win against Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opener. He stated that playing in front of his home crowd will boost the Italian's confidence.

"I mean, Jannik obviously is in a great form. He's been playing maybe tennis of his life this year, best season of his career. Obviously playing at home with the Italian crowd helps a lot, boosts his confidence, give him in ha way wings to play his best tennis, which he did today. I saw a little bit of his match against Tsitsipas. He played great, very solid, good serves," he said.

Djokovic then said that despite the 22-year-old's edge in support, he will attempt to play his best, adding:

"Yeah, I'm going to obviously prepare myself well for the match. I know what to expect. I can expect the highest of him with, of course, the support of the crowd. It's going to be nice I think for the tournament, us facing each other. I think we both in great form."

