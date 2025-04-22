Novak Djokovic defends Carlos Alcaraz using Rafael Nadal example amid criticism after Barcelona Open loss

Novak Djokovic recently offered a staunch defense of Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards as the latter is going through an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour. Djokovic claimed that the standards were very high for Spanish fans considering they had a titan of the sport like Rafael Nadal bring home one big title after another during his career.

Five-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year winner Djokovic attended this year's event in Madrid on Monday (April 21) ahead of the eponymous ATP Masters 1000 tournament later this week. Alcaraz, on his part, was nominated for this year's Sportsman of the Year award but lost out to pole vaulter Armando Duplantis.

During the show, Novak Djokovic spoke to a Spanish tabloid about whether he understood the criticism that Carlos Alcaraz was receiving from the tennis world in the last few months following struggles with consistency. Most recently, the World No. 3 dropped the Barcelona Open final to Holger Rune in straight sets, casting doubts on his Madrid Open prospects.

The Serb didn't make much of the 21-year-old's recent troubles, though, as he heaped rich praise on his career trajectory thus far. He also referenced 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal and former World No. 1 Juan Carlos Ferrero to illustrate how Spanish fans are used to seeing their players win day in and day out.

"No, I don't understand it," Novak Djokovic told Spanish media in response to concerns surrounding Carlos Alcaraz's current form (via TNT Sports). "But the atmosphere and tradition of tennis in this country is very high. The expectation is enormous after Nadal, [Carlos] Moya, [Juan Carlos] Ferrero... they've all been world No. 1."

"But, listen. He's 21 years old, he's won four Grand Slams and many tournaments. What more do you want? You want more, but what he's done in this period is incredible."

For what it's worth, the 37-year-old had expressed wariness while addressing Alcaraz's lofty ambitions earlier this year.

"Carlos Alcaraz has done something no one has, but maybe a little early to think about history": Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic interact at Monte-Carlo Masters | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz told BBC last year that he often thought about "being a part of tennis history" in the near future. The Spaniard's aspirations were positively received by Novak Djokovic in January this year if his interview with GQ was anything to go by. However, the Serb conceded in the same breath that Alcaraz was perhaps too young to fixate on etching his name in the annals of the sport.

"Carlos has done something no one has done in history for such a young age. So the odds are with him. He is going to complete his [career] Slam very soon," Novak Djokovic told GQ earlier this year. "He’s even said himself, he wants to make history. He wants to be ‘the best in history.' I respect that kind of mentality of, 'Hey, I think I got the goods.' But maybe it’s a little bit early for him to think about history."

The 24-time Major winner, meanwhile, is in pursuit of his 100th ATP singles title at the Madrid Open this fortnight. He is also a three-time champion at Caja Magic, having won the 1000-level event in 2011, 2016 and 2019.

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More

