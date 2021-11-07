"Novak Djokovic deserves huge credit for continuing to redefine excellence in our sport year after year" - ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has lavished rich praise on Novak Djokovic's feat of seven year-end No. 1 finishes. The Serb confirmed that he will end the 2021 as the top-ranked player in the world after beating Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Paris Masters on Saturday.

Djokovic has now gone past childhood hero Pete Sampras' tally of six seasons finished at the top of the charts. With his win over the Pole, the 34-year-old can now no longer be toppled by second-placed Daniil Medvedev, even if the latter triumphs in Paris and in Turin.

Medvedev could have challenged Djokovic's top spot if he had taken a wild card into the Stockholm Open, but he has confirmed that he won't be doing so.

Speaking with the ATP website after Novak Djokovic confirmed the milestone, Andrea Gaudenzi opined that finishing as No. 1 in seven different seasons is a "monumental achievement".

"Finishing the season as No. 1 is a monumental achievement," Gaudenzi said. "To do it seven times, in this incredible era of men’s professional tennis, is hard to describe."

Gaudenzi went on to assert that Djokovic deserves "huge credit" for taking the sport to even greater heights with his sublime form year after year.

"Novak deserves huge credit and recognition for continuing to redefine excellence in our sport year after year," Gaudenzi added. "Congratulations to him and his team on this outstanding new milestone."

Novak Djokovic gunning for a record-extending sixth title at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the final

Novak Djokovic is a five-time champion at Paris-Bercy, which is the highest tally in the history of the tournament. He will have a chance to extend his record when he takes on World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

Medvedev is the defending champion in Paris and according to some, a slight favorite for the Paris final based on current form. The Russian recently outplayed Djokovic at the US Open, denying the Serb the chance to win the coveted Calendar Slam.

The match at Bercy will be the 10th meeting on tour between these two players. With Djokovic approaching the latter stages of his career, he is forging another intriguing rivalry - which many believe is on par with those he has had against Federer and Nadal.

While Djokovic has beaten Medvedev on five occasions, he has lost to the Russian four times in their last six meetings.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



Defending champ



#RolexParisMasters Four. Games. Lost. 🤯Defending champ @DaniilMedwed eases past Zverev 6-2 6-2 to set up a US Open final rematch with Djokovic! Four. Games. Lost. 🤯Defending champ @DaniilMedwed eases past Zverev 6-2 6-2 to set up a US Open final rematch with Djokovic!#RolexParisMasters https://t.co/u5oQxVeo0t

Daniil Medvedev on his part is in sublime touch at the moment, having handed World No. 4 Alexander Zverev a 6-2, 6-2 beatdown on Saturday in a mere 80 minutes. Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, faced a more challenging time on the court against Hubert Hurkacz even though he won the second set 6-0.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hurkacz was a couple of points away from victory in the deciding set tiebreak. The Pole could have given himself a match point too, but bungled a short forehand which allowed Djokovic to nose ahead.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan