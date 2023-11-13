"Novak Djokovic deserves it; all I can say is congratulations" - Carlos Alcaraz on Serb outlasting him to finish as year-end World No. 1

Carlos Alcaraz has said that Novak Djokovic deserved to be the year-end World No. 1 after the former lost to Alexander Zverev on his ATP Finals debut on Monday.

Djokovic, 36, needed only a win or Alcaraz not going unbeaten at the ongoing ATP Finals in Turin to confirm a record-extending eighth year-end World No. 1 finish. The Serb beat Holger Rune in three sets on Sunday to confirm his year-end No. 1 ranking.

This ended Alcaraz's slim hopes of overtaking the Serb to the top spot. The Spaniard needed Djokovic to go 0-3 at the year-end event - something the Serb hasn't endured since his competition debut in 2007. Moreover, Alcaraz needed to become an unbeaten champion on his ATP Finals debut.

Both scenarios are now impossible, with Alcaraz losing to two-time winner Zverev in three sets. The Spaniard said in his post-match press conference that Djokovic has been the best player on tour in 2023 and deservers the No. 1 finish:

"Well, he deserves (it). He deserve it, for sure. I mean, he has won three Grand Slams and reached the final of the fourth one. He won two or three Masters 1000s. I mean, he deserves to end the year as No. 1."

"He has lost just five matches in the year. It's unbelievable. I hear that he said it wasn't the best year of his career. It is amazing," he added.

Alcaraz said he will resume his quest for the top spot in 2024 as he rued his missed opportunities in the last tournament in Paris, where he lost in the second round to Roman Saifullin.

"I've been fighting for the No. 1. I had the chances in the last tournament that I've played, and I couldn't take that opportunity. All I can say is congratulations to him, the eighth time that he has the No. 1. I will fight to have the chance in the next year."

How have Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic fared in 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have had impressive 2023 campaigns. Alcaraz slipped to 64-11 after his loss to Zverev, while Djokovic improved to 53-5 after beating Rune a day earlier.

Both men have won six titles and swept the four Grand Slam titles on offer. Djokovic won three of them (Australian Open, Roland Garros, US Open) but missed out on a calendar Grand Slam, losing the Wimbledon final to Alcaraz. His US Open triumph was an Open Era record 24th Grand Slam singles title - the most by any player - male or female.

The Serb also won two Masters 1000 titles (Cincinnati, Paris). Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, also won two Masters 1000 titles (Indian Wells, Madrid) but lost the Cincinnati final to Novak Djokovic, squandering a championship point.

The Spaniard's 2023 season is his career-best after he went 57-13 in a breakout 2022 campaign.

