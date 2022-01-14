Australian Open: Novak Djokovic to be detained ahead of Sunday hearing

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is set to be detained before his hearing is scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The drama regarding the Serb's visa continues as we head nearer the start of the Australian Open. Djokovic landed in Melbourne last week but was held at a detention facility after Australian Border Force officials revoked his visa.

The World No. 1 decided to appeal the decision and won the court case. However, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke took matters into his own hands and canceled Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday.

Novak Djokovic's case to be transferred to federal court

Djokovic's visa situation might be resolved tomorrow

A directions hearing took place today at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia. Judge Anthony Kelly, who had previously ruled that Djokovic be released from detention, presided over the hearing.

The Serb's lawyer Nick Wood said he desired the same outcome as the earlier proceedings, which was for the decision to be quashed and Djokovic to be released from detention.

Stephen Lloyd, who is representing Alex Hawke, said the Immigration Minister would not seek Djokovic's deportation until a final verdict is reached. He also said the Serb would be allowed time with his lawyers tomorrow as long as Australian Border Force officials are allowed on the same floor as them.

Judge Kelly ordered Djokovic's legal team to file a formal application and affidavit as soon as they could. He also asked for an undertaking from Hawke, saying Djokovic would not be deported from Australia until the final decision.

According to Judge Kelly, Djokovic will be taken to an interview with immigration officials at 8 a.m. tomorrow, then to his lawyer's office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Serb will be taken back to his lawyers' office for the court hearing under the supervision of two Border Force officials.

With the Australian Open only a few days away, we will soon get to know whether Novak Djokovic will be able to defend his Australian Open crown.

As of now, the Serb is scheduled to take on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round and could potentially face great rival Rafael Nadal in the semifinals.

