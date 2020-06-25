'Novak Djokovic, die' - Distasteful graffiti crops up on walls of Croatian city

Novak Djokovic is embroiled in a coronavirus storm, but some of the criticism has gone way overboard.

The World No. 1 has been at the receiving end of relentless negativity for the last couple of days.

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19

The entire tennis universe was shaken when World No. 1 Novak Djokovic announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Serbian star ignored social distancing rules and other safety precautions during the Adria Tour, which led to the tournament being prematurely called off.

Along with Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Borna Coric are the other players to have contracted the virus. In addition, the 2020 Australian Open winner's fitness coach Marco Pinachi, his wife Jelena Djokovic, and Dimitrov's coach have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Novak Djokovic's carelessness has drawn a lot of criticism from all corners of the world. But as reported by local publication Dalmacija Danas, some Croatians have crossed the line with their graffiti messages in the city of Split.

Unsavory message in Split wishes death upon Novak Djokovic

Some people in Split wish Novak Djokovic should die (Image credits: novosti.rs)

Split is the second-largest city in Croatia, having a population of around 250,000. The town is on the eastern shore of the Adriatic Sea, and is well-known for its free-spirited culture.

The above image has a message in the local language, and it translates as follows:

"To die from her is our wish. Greetings from Split, God grant (our wish). Djokovic, die."

As per local sources, the writer of the message mentioned above wishes that Novak Djokovic dies from Coronavirus. The source also states that Split is a city where extremists 'go wild.'

Advertisement

“Da umreš od nje to nam je želja, pozdrav iz Splita da Bog da krepa. Đokoviću, umri”, gnusan je grafit koji je osvanuo na jednoj kući u središtu Splita pic.twitter.com/NWqlTxyiPE — Акакије Акакијевич (@basxmacxkin) June 25, 2020

Many social media users have slammed Novak Djokovic for his decision to conduct the Adria Tour without adequate safety protocols. However, this message has rubbed everyone the wrong way.

Adria Tour receives criticism from all over the world

Novak Djokovic invited thousands of fans to the Adria Tour

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every country in the world. Social distancing has become a norm now, but Novak Djokovic decided to organize a tournament in the Balkans with thousands of fans in attendance.

At first, the organizers were considered successful, as almost 4,000 fans attended the tourney in Belgrade and there was not a single complaint. Dominic Thiem emerged victorious after two days of action-packed tennis in Serbia, and if felt like nothing had ever happened. The players even celebrated their success in a local night club.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid - 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ - this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

However, it all went downhill in Zadar as a slew of attendees were struck by the dreaded virus. Before the 17-time Grand Slam Champion tested positive for COVID-19, the former Australian Open semifinalist Nicolas Keifer had stated that he could not believe his eyes when he saw Novak Djokovic behaving the way he did.

Even Germany's women's tennis boss, Barbara Rittner, criticized the 2016 French Open winner for organizing the Adria Tour. She felt that Djokovic had done a disservice to the tennis family.