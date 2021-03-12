Novak Djokovic is the most difficult player to play against because has no weaknesses: Alex Corretja

Alex Corretja believes Novak Djokovic is the most difficult player to compete against on the tour currently. According to Corretja, Djokovic has no weaknesses in his game at the moment, which makes him the perfect all-rounder.

"I want to mention that in my opinion, he is the most difficult player to play because he has no weaknesses," Corretja said. "It's so hard because he serves well, he returns well, his backhand is amazing, his forehand is awesome."

Novak Djokovic's near-perfect game is reflected in his results too; 2021 is already a historic year for him. The Serb officially broke Roger Federer's record of most weeks spent as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings earlier this week. Djokovic had also clinched his 18th Major title in Melbourne a few weeks ago, bringing him to within two Slams of the record tally jointly held by Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Alex Corretja also highlighted the multiple options that Novak Djokovic has at any given point of time. Djokovic can defend from the back of the court and also hit his groundstrokes with precision for clean winners, which the Spaniard believes is what sets him apart from the rest of the players.

"He moves very well, defends well, and has offense with a lot of options," Corretja said.

It is best if everyone has Novak Djokovic's style of play: Alex Corretja

Novak Djokovic hits a forehand

Novak Djokovic is now looking at the possibility of becoming the topmost player in the Slam leaderboard, but for a long time that didn't seem likely. The Serb had largely been the third wheel to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in his earlier years, before he slowly started to learn how to outsmart the legendary duo.

The 2011 tennis season marked the end of the duopoly of Federer and Nadal, as Novak Djokovic made critical improvements to his game. And according to Alex Corretja, Djokovic's style of play is so sound that the rest of the tour would do well to imitate whatever he does.

"It is best if everyone has a similar style of play," Corretja said. "This is by far the best. This is why he dominates. It is difficult for his rivals to hurt him tactically."