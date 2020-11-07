World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently visited the city of Pancevo in Serbia, to distribute free tablets to the children enrolled in the 'Children’s Joy' pre-school. This was a part of the 'Support, not Perfection' program that has been launched by the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

The 50 tablets that were distributed were supplied by Generali Osiguranje Serbia insurance company and The Human Safety Net. A similar initiative is also planned in other Serbian cities of Novi Pazar, Vladimirci, Smederevo, Kovacica, Pecinci and Nis.

As part of the project, several kindergartens, including this one, have also received books for young children. Nearly 1,500 parents and caretakers from cities and towns across Serbia have gone through various workshops as part of the "Support, not Perfection” program.

The objective of the program is to empower parents with knowledge and skills that would help in the all-round development of their children during their formative years.

We are grateful to @GENERALI for providing families with the tools that contribute to their growth. @djokernole donated tablets to the parents who are participating in ‘Support, not perfection’ program as a support in these challenging times. https://t.co/rcbiTzLQ85 pic.twitter.com/pdHELWs7E0 — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) November 6, 2020

Novak Djokovic spoke about how the program has also helped him become a better parent, by learning from others' experiences as well as sharing his own with others.

“I believe that every parent, no matter how experienced, dedicated and careful, sometimes needs advice about how to treat their children in certain situations. I speak based on my personal experiences, " Djokovic said.

"That is why I like to hear about the experiences of other fathers and mothers, to hear their opinions, knowledge, and to use a part of that to be a better parent myself. This program allows just that, and I want to thank everyone who participated and made an important contribution,” Djokovic added.

We are delighted to share that more than 800 parents applied for the 7th cycle of the program 'Support, not perfection'. This time, 380 parents will have the opportunity to participate in free parenting workshops thanks to the support of @GENERALI and @HumanSafetyNet ❤️ #ecd #ecd pic.twitter.com/nnXBMQK7Gy — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) November 3, 2020

Novak Djokovic has clinched the year-end World No. 1 ranking for a record-equaling 6th time

Novak Djokovic at the 2019 Australian Open

On Friday, the ATP tour announced that Novak Djokovic had officially clinched the year-end World No. 1 ranking for the sixth time, tying Pete Sampras' all-time record in the process.

Novak Djokovic won the Australian Open earlier this year and also reached the final of the French Open last month. He won two ATP Masters 1000 Series titles in 2020 and helped Serbia win the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup in January too.

The Serbian player is next slated to play at the season-ending ATP Finals, which begins in London on 15 November.