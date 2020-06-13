Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem play doubles together to kick off Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic kicked off the Adria Tour as he teamed up with Dominic Thiem to take on Zimonjic and Zverev.

After the exhibition match was over, the Serb took Dominic Thiem and Sascha Zverev around the city of Belgrade.

Novak Djokovic's Adria Tennis Tour has kicked off in grand fashion, with the likes of Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev and the World No. 1 himself making an appearance in Belgrade on Friday. Djokovic and Thiem even played a quick doubles game to officially inaugurate the event, much to the delight of the crowds.

The funds generated from the tournament, to be held throughout the Balkan countries during the month of June, will be donated to various charitable organisations. And one of those beneficiaries will be the Novak Djokovic Foundation's Early Childhood Development and Education program.

On Friday, Novak Djokovic first joined former WTA No. 1 Jelena Jankovic in a mixed doubles exhibition match to kick off the proceedings. Djokovic was his usual funny self as he sang with the crowd and also joined a female pianist in a duet.

Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem join forces in doubles

Novak Djokovic didn't neglect the coronavirus victims, as he beckoned the crowd to stand up and pay their respects to all the people who have passed away during the global health crisis.

After that Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem joined forces as a doubles pair, pitted against the duo of Nenad Zimonjic and Alexander Zverev. Later, the fans also got to see players like Filip Krajinovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Dusan Lajovic and Viktor Troicki join the action.

Things got interesting very early for Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, as Krajinovic and Lajovic staved off two break points in the third game of the set. Personnel changes were made throughout the match, with Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki substituting for Alexander Zverev and Nenad Zimonjic mid-way through.

Damir Dzumhur was not present for the first day of the exhibition.

Novak Djokovic earns victory for his team

Novak Djokovic's contemporaries Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev had arrived in Belgrade a day prior to the start of the Adria Tour. They had first got in on a bit of fun with a friendly football match, and then later had a practice session to find their bearings on the court.

The preparation that Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic had put in was made use of in full, as they tried hard to wrest the initiative from Zimonjic and Zverev. Several routine games were played on serve and the score soon read 4-4, but the action reached a crescendo in the ninth game.

Novak Djokovic was forced to save three break points on his serve, before he held to lead 5-4. In the next game, Djokovic showed everyone his true self as he won two key points with fantastic returns.

That was enough to eventually get the break and with it the match, with the score reading 6-4. The team of Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic had the last laugh over Sascha Zverev, Nenad Zimonjic, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki, but everyone looked in good spirits at the end.

Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Sascha Zverev explore the night life of Belgrade

Novak Djokovic made sure that Dominic Thiem and Sascha Zverev didn't suffer from a spell of 'all work and no play', as he took them out to experience the city of Belgrade during the evening.

Djokovic, Thiem and Zverev made the most of their time outdoors, but they will be back to seriousness tomorrow as the first singles matches of the Adria Tour get underway.