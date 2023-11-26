“Novak Djokovic has dreams of his bank account” - Nick Kyrgios rubbishes claim of Jannik Sinner appearing in Serb's nightmares after Davis Cup loss

Nick Kyrgios has jokingly said that Novak Djokovic will not be too concerned by his loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Davis Cup and that he will be sleeping like a puppy considering all that he has already achieved in the sport.

The World No. 1 lost both his singles and doubles matches in the semifinals of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, on Saturday, November 25, putting an end to his dream of leading Serbia to victory.

Djokovic was stunned by World No. 4 Jannik Sinner (6-2, 2-6, 7-5), as the Serb failed to convert three consecutive match points in their pulsating singles encounter earlier.

Miomir Kecmanovic had provided Serbia with an early 1-0 lead over Italy after defeating Lorenzo Mussetti, but Djokovic’s loss forced the tie to a deciding doubles contest.

Later, Djokovic and Kecmanovic faced up against Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego, and it was the Italian duo who came out on top, winning 6-3, 6-4, and advancing their country to Sunday's championship match against Australia.

Following this, a Twitter account suggested that Djokovic would have nightmares about Sinner because of the three match points he failed to convert. To this, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios replied:

“Debatable hahaha Novak I think has dreams of his bank account and his achievements and sleeps like a puppy.”

Kyrgios knows a thing or two about beating Novak Djokovic, and is one of the few players to have a winning record against the Serb. The Aussie has a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head, but has lost their most recent encounter at last year's Wimbledon final.

“He’s got one of the fastest forehands in the game”- Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner

Djokovic praises Jannik Sinner

In a post-match presser after Serbia’s loss to Italy (1-2) in the semifinals of the 2023 Davis Cup, Novak Djokovic talked about Sinner’s powerful forehand. He said:

“Yeah, I mean, we know that he's got one of the fastest forehands in the game and he puts a lot of spin and a lot of power in it. I wasn't surprised too much by that.”

The Serb further added that, despite being aware of the Italian’s capabilities, he hoped the 22-year-old’s level would slip in the doubles. However, contrary to Djokovic’s expectations, Sinner showed up when it mattered the most.

“I know Jannik's quality, but, you know, I was thinking maybe he's gonna drop a little bit, you know, in the doubles, but he didn't. He kept the level extremely high, and at the end of the singles match, also third set, I had a lot of chances to break him and was in his service games, but every time he needed he found the serve.”

Italy will now take on Australia, who beat Finland in the semifinals, in the grand finale of the Davis Cup on Sunday, November 26.

