Novak Djokovic drops major hints about his retirement after shocking Australian Open exit

Novak Djokovic shocked fans worldwide with his sudden withdrawal from the Australian Open. The Serbian tennis legend made a concerning statement about his future in Melbourne. He suggested that this might be his last appearance at the tournament.

Djokovic called it quits from his semifinal showdown against Alexander Zverev amid a concerning injury. The ATP star was seen struggling with his upper leg, giving clear signs of a persisting issue. Right after losing the first set 7-6, the Serb walked out of the court with the Melbourne crowd booing and heckling at him.

In a press conference following his unexpected exit from the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was asked if this could probably be the last time he steps on the Rod Laver Arena as a player.

"Is there a chance this will be your last Australian Open?" a reporter asked.

The Serb addressed concerns regarding his comeback to the next version of the major event. Showcasing his will to be back next year, the ATP star was seen held up with a toll of injuries.

"I don't know. There is a chance. Who knows? I'll just have to see how the season goes. I want to keep going but whether I'm going to have a revised schedule or not for the last year, I'm not sure. If I am fit, healthy, motivated I don't see why I wouldn't come," he said.

Despite coming a long way on the quest for his 11th Australian Open title, Djokovic couldn't make it due to a concerning injury. Although he eventually managed the hefty impact on his leg, a professional medical update is awaited.

Alexander Zverev defends Novak Djokovic against the booing Melbourne crowd

Australian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev demonstrated true sportsmanship by supporting Novak Djokovic in the face of heckling from the crowd. Despite winning against the Serb by walkover, the German ATP star humbly asked the audience not to treat any athlete in such a way. He also reminded them that every player steps onto the court for the fans.

"The very first thing I want to say is, please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everybody paid for tickets and wants to see, hopefully, a five-set match. He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear and with a hamstring injury. So, please show some respect," he said, in an on-court interview following the semifinal win.

The German has now secured a spot in the 2025 Australian Open final, where he will face either defending champion Jannik Sinner or Ben Shelton.

