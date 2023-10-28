Novak Djokovic recently said that the inconsistency of balls across the tour is the real issue that all players complain about.

Djokovic is set to compete at the 2023 Paris Masters, which starts on October 30. The World No. 1 is the top seed and has earned a bye to progress straight into the second round.

During a press conference at the ATP 1000 event in Paris, the 36-year-old was asked for his opinion on Stan Wawrinka's recent comments on the frequent ball changes.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner maintained that the inconsistency of the balls is the real issue leading to more injuries, not so much the quality or type of ball.

"Actually, [Sebastian] Korda, the player that I practiced with today, told me that this is fifth tournament now in a row that he's been playing with different balls," the Serb said.

"Yeah, this inconsistency is an issue, and that's what most of the players, and also of course including myself, we complain about. You know, I think there needs to be a bit more consistency with the balls so that we avoid any kind of issues with wrists and elbows and shoulders," he added.

Speaking to the press at the 2023 Paris Masters, the World No. 1 further said that ATP board members are aware of the problem and are actively working to secure a favorable resolution for the players.

"But I think that, you know, there is actually quite an understanding from Andrea [Gaudenz, President of ATP]and Massimo [Calvelli, CEO of ATP] about the players' comments and the issues that players have been communicating basically through media, as well," the Serb said.

"As I understood, there is going to be some board meetings happening soon where they will discuss the different options and things they could do. But I think overall, it's just, it would be nice for players that there is a consistency. So, for example, if you have a clay court swing prior to Roland Garros, that you play with the same ball. As well as other surfaces and other swings," he added.

"I really want to do well in Olympic Games" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in Valencia.

During the same press conference, Novak Djokovic was asked about his goals for the future. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said that his biggest motivation was simply his love for the game.

"Well, you know, I have said this before. Of course my greatest motivation is still love for the game. I really like competing. So as simple as that. Then, you know, I always have goals, you know, and to win another slam, to be No. 1 again, to finish the year as No. 1," Djokovic said.

The reigning US Open champion further said that representing his nation, Serbia, gives him a lot of inspiration.

"Those are let's say the big goals. Of course next year is Olympic Games. I really want to do well in Olympic Games, represent my country. Davis Cup is something that still gives me a lot of inspiration," Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old also said that he plans to win every tournament he competes in.

"Of course any tournament where I play, I want to win, no doubt. But the big goals are the ones that I mentioned. So I think it's important to have clarity, you know, to have goals and ambitions and move towards them," Djokovic concluded.

